Bears to sign WR Victor Cruz

The Bears will sign wide receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year to join an unproven unit.

“The Giants will forever be family,” he wrote on Instagram. “But for now, Bear down!!!”

Receiver Victor Cruz visited the Bears early last week. (AP)

The former Giants star visited Halas Hall early last week to meet with GM Ryan Pace and the Bears’ staff.

Cruz had 39 catches for 586 yards last season, starting 12 games. His best two seasons were 2011, when he caught 82 passes for 1,536 yards, and 2012, when he made the Pro Bowl with 86 catches for 1,092 yards. He posted 19 touchdowns between the two years, and only six since. He missed the 2015 season with a patellar knee tendon tear and a smaller surgery on his calf.

Cruz, who turns 31 in November, joins a unit that will look to replace the departed Alshon Jeffery. The Bears signed Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright to go alongside former first-round pick Kevin White and the returning Cameron Meredith. The Bears also have former Giants receiver Rueben Randle, former seventh-round pick Daniel Braverman, special teams wiz Josh Bellamy and kick returner Deonte Thompson, among others, on the roster.

On Tuesday, new starting quarterback Mike Glennon talked about building chemistry with his new receiving corps.

“I think it’s ongoing for sure,” he said. “I think around the league you can be with a guy for many years and you’re still continuing to develop that chemistry. I feel like we’ve done a great job so far, but it will only continue to grow as we go through these OTAs practices, into camp and into the season.”

On Twitter, the Bears welcomed Cruz with emojis showing something similar to his trademark salsa dance touchdown celebration.