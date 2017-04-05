Report: Ex-Bears QB Jay Cutler considering TV career

Unable thus far to find a starting job, Jay Cutler might go the Tony Romo route.

The quarterback, cut by the Bears in March, is exploring a career move — to broadcasting — according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo.

Cutler auditioned for one network in recent weeks, according to the report, and has spoken with multiple executives about TV roles.

In recent years, Cutler has grown from a reticent interview to a more engaged participant. While he didn’t appear always to enjoy the give-and-take, he was quick to joke during interviews. He rarely conducted one-on-ones, preferring a weekly midweek press conference during the season and one minutes after each game.

The Bears released Cutler after eight seasons in March. There were rumblings at the NFL owners’ meeting that Cutler might have played his last snap.

Those around him believed at the time he wanted to keep playing — and he still might — but the right opportunity has yet to materialize. Cutler has never come off the bench in the NFL.

“I think it’s not as easy as people would think it’d be, when you’ve been a starter your entire career and all of a sudden be like, ‘OK, I’m just going to be a backup,’ ” Dolphins coach Adam Gase, his coordinator for one year with the Bears, said at the meetings. “If that’s a role that in his mind that’s what he wanted to do, he’d probably be good. But if that’s not where his mind’s at, I wouldn’t see him plugging into it.”

Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback, left the NFL for one of the sport’s most prestigious broadcast jobs — CBS’ color commentator along Jim Nantz.

Were Cutler to enter TV, it’s unclear if he would appear on studio shows, game broadcasts or both.