Report: Former Bulls GM Krause will join Hall of Fame

The outpouring for Jerry Krause being in the Hall of Fame has obviously been heard.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Krause, the architect of a Bulls dynasty that won six NBA championships, will join the Class of 2017 in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the contributor category.

The news comes 10 days after Krause died at 77.

A member of the Bulls’ front office for 18 years, Krause was responsible for surrounding Hall of Famer Michael Jordan with Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc and Dennis Rodman, as well as hiring coach Phil Jackson.

“I would not have been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame if it were not for Jerry,” Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement when the news of Krause’s death broke.

Reinsdorf wasn’t alone in that sentiment by any means, either.

“We talk about his six championships so deservedly you would think he’d have lived long enough to see himself inducted into the Hall of Fame,” White Sox vice president of baseball operations Ken Williams said at the time. “Hopefully that happens, but it would have been nice for him to see that happen.”

