Report: Hollywood working on movie about 2016 Cubs, David Ross

It was a World Series ending straight out of Hollywood: A Game 7 between two teams with histories of disappointment, extra innings and a rain delay. Even Hollywood couldn’t shove so much sappiness into one World Series.

But Hollywood will try to imitate reality.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that a film built around recently retired catcher David Ross and the 2016 Cubs is in the works. The report says Radar Pictures has partnered with Ross and the Cubs to adapt a film of his upcoming book, Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages. The book, written by Ross and sportswriter Don Yaeger, is set to be published May 9 by Hachette Books, the Hollywood Reporter says.

The film — with a working title ofTeammate: My Life in Baseball — apparently will center on that Game 7 and Ross, who homered in that intense game against the Cleveland Indians. The screenplay is being written by Ram Getz and John Corcoran, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

David Ross at the Cubs Convention Opening Ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Chicago on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

“It was said all during the 2016 season that if you made a movie about the magical run with all its amazing subplots, no one would believe it. Guess what? Believe it!” the Hollywood Reporter quoted Ross, 40, who is appearing on the new season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. He also has signed to work as an analyst with ESPN.