Report: Sky trade Elena Delle Donne to Mystics

The Sky have traded Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics for two players — Stefanie Dolson and Kahleah Cooper — and the Mystics’ first-round draft pick (second overall) in 2017, according to a published report.

Earlier Monday,Washington acquired the Seattle Storm’s No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft as part of a three-player trade with the New York Liberty.

Last Wednesday, a report cited sources as saying Delle Donne had been unhappy in Chicago for a number of reasons, including a revolving door that has ushered former teammates and coaches out. The report also said she felt out of place with the Sky.

Former Sky coach and general manager Pokey Chatman, who was fired in October, declined to comment last week. Chatman was hired to coach the Indiana Fever in November and said in a text message she wanted to focus on her new team.

FILE - In this May 5, 2016, file photo, Chicago Sky's Elena Delle Donne looks to pass during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn. Delle Donne is returning home from China because of a flare up of Lyme Disease. The Chicago Sky star announced in a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, that she would be coming back to the United States. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) ORG XMIT: NY180

Asked whether she sensed Delle Donne had become disgruntled, Chatman replied, ‘‘I don’t care to comment.’’

Delle Donne won a gold medal with the U.S. women’s team at the Rio Olympics last summer. She is a restricted free agent, which means the Sky can match any offer she receives from another team.

On a podcast in December, Sky owner Michael Alter there was a ‘‘strong possibility’’ he would look into trading Delle Donne. Asked whether he sensed Delle Donne wanted to stay in Chicago, Alter replied, ‘‘I think where she is right now is that she wants to pursue other options.’’

WNBA free agency began Jan. 15.

New Sky coach and GM Amber Stocks has declined to comment about Delle Donne’s future, citing a team policy not to discuss personnel matters.

Delle Donne told the Hooked on Women’s Basketball podcast in December that she would like to be closer to her home in Wilmington, Delaware, as she begins to focus on raising children with fiancée Amanda Clifton and on being closer to her family. Delle Donne’s sister, Lizzie, was born deaf and blind and has autism and cerebral palsy.