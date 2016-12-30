Report that Fred Hoiberg is on the hot seat ignores history

INDIANAPOLIS – The relationship between Gar/Pax and Tom Thibodeau became all but unworkable early on in the 2013-14 season.

Yet, general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson didn’t get the blessing from board chairman Jerry Reinsdorf to finally remove Thibodeau from that coaching post until May 2015.

A big reason why, according to multiple sources? There was still three years left on Thibodeau’s deal when the relationship reached the point of being contentious. Reinsdorf was willing to dine on the final two years, $9 million of the deal because the work place was so dysfunctional, but not three. Never three.

He let the cold war between White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen and then-general manager Ken Williams go on for two seasons before finally trading Guillen to the Miami Marlins with a year left on the former skipper’s deal.

Again, precedent on just how much Reinsdorf will allow to take place between front office and coach/manager before taking on dead money.

An ESPN report that was published on Friday must have missed that memo.

According to the report, the Bulls’ Fred Hoiberg was on the “toastiest’’ seat in the Association right now. Forget the fact that Hoiberg signed a five-year, $25 million deal prior to last season, which would mean his removal – even if it were to come at the end of the season – would cost Reinsdorf $15 million over the next three seasons, plus the expected $5 million per year to pay a perceived upgrade to take Hoiberg’s place.

That’s $10 million a year in coaches through at least the 2020 season.

Also, go ahead and forget the little fact that it was Forman who started recruiting Hoiberg to that coaching seat as far back as 2014, so to sign off on Hoiberg being ousted would also be an indictment on his own ability to do his job.

Anyone that knows Forman knows that he majored in “GM Survival 101.’’ When the lights go on he’s scurrying under the fridge, not putting a bull’s eye on his own chest and taking the fall for the coach he pushed to take over in Thibodeau’s wrongful termination.

If the Bulls were in the business of winning over marketing first and foremost, maybe, just maybe, the ESPN story would have short legs on it, but that’s not the case, and not how the Reinsdorfs work.

Gar/Pax did admit after last season that they wanted to see Hoiberg improve in certain areas after watching the Bulls miss the playoffs for the first time in seven straight seasons, and multiple sources indicated that they were happy with that growth so far this year.

As for Hoiberg, he arrived to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday hearing the report was out there, but seemingly not real concerned with it.

“Someone just mentioned something to me about that,’’ Hoiberg said. “You know I don’t know anything about it, so I’m not going to comment on it. I’ve got a job to do, which is to try and put this team in a position to go out and win basketball games. Like probably 24 other coaches, I’m trying to find a way for us to go out and play consistent basketball on a nightly basis.

“I have good interaction with [Gar/Pax]. I think you have to if you want to be successful. Being in that position at one point in my life, the communication is very important. I think we do have good communication and we’re on the same page.’’

Forman did not want to comment on the story because of an unfamiliarity with the writer.