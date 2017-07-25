Report: White Sox deal Anthony Swarzak to Brewers

The White Sox traded one more bullpen arm away Tuesday, sending right-hander Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers, according to a report.

Swarzak is 4-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 41 relief appearances in his first year with the Sox.

FanRag’s Jon Heyman first reported the deal, which has not been announced. Swarzak, 31, signed a minor league deal with an invite to spring training during the offseason.

Anthony Swarzak pitches in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on April 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The White Sox defeated the Indians 2-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Swarzak pitched 1 1/3 innings to record his first career save against the Cubs Monday at Wrigley Field.