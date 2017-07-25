Report: White Sox deal Anthony Swarzak to Brewers
The White Sox traded one more bullpen arm away Tuesday, sending right-hander Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers, according to a report.
Swarzak is 4-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 41 relief appearances in his first year with the Sox.
FanRag’s Jon Heyman first reported the deal, which has not been announced. Swarzak, 31, signed a minor league deal with an invite to spring training during the offseason.
Swarzak pitched 1 1/3 innings to record his first career save against the Cubs Monday at Wrigley Field.