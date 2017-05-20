Report: White Sox have deal with top Cuban prospect Luis Robert

SEATTLE — The White Sox have reportedly agreed to a deal with prized Cuban prospect Luis Robert, a 19-year-old outfielder who will likely cost the team at least $50 million.

Robert, considered to be a top-five caliber pick were he in the amateur draft, is a free agent who was eligible to sign Saturday. In recent days, it appeared as though Robert’s decision was coming down to the Sox or Cardinals.

FOXSports.com’s Ken Rosenthal reported the deal will be worth more than $25 million. The Sox will also have to pay a luxury tax of equal amount.

The Sox have a long history of Cuban players, including Minnie Minoso, Jose Contreras, Alexei Ramirez and Jose Abreu, who signed a six-year, $68 million contract in October 2013 at age 26. Because of their age difference, Abreu hasn’t played with Robert.

“But I’ve seen him play, and I’ve seen some videos of him and he looks like a very good ballplayer,’’ Abreu said through an interpreter.

Abreu said Robert will face challenges on numerous fronts no matter where he signs when he begins his career in the U.S.

“It’s a very tough process,’’ he said. “Just because you are talented and have a gift doesn’t mean you will have success. Especially for us, it’s different and probably harder because we have to move to this country, and that’s another process that is probably as challenging as the process to play baseball. You have to find the right people to have around you, people who can advise and help you.’’

Robert is fast, can hit for power and projects in center field. He would join fellow Cuban Yoan Moncada as one of the top prospects in the organization and gives the Sox premium quality in the outfield, an area in which they are thin. While Moncada has major league experience and is playing at AAA Charlotte, Robert would likely start at low or high Class A.

“He’s an extremely talented young man who is going to have an impact on whatever organization he winds up joining,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said of Robert earlier this month.