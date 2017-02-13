Bears 02/13/2017, 12:02pm

Reports: Giants release wide receiver Victor Cruz

Sun-Times wires
email

Veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz has been released by the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

The move was first reported Monday by NorthJersey.com. The Giants are expected to officially announce Cruz’s release later Monday, a source told ESPN.

Cruz, 30, burst onto the scene with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2011 and 2012 but has struggled to regain that form since suffering a knee injury in 2014. He missed the entire 2015 season and had just 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown this past season.

New York Giants wide receiver New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz answers a question following NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

New York Giants wide receiver New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz answers a question following NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

Previously from Sports

 Nick Cannon leaving ‘AGT’ after fallout over racial joke – Chicago Sun-Times
Three-point wins could lead to late-game thrills, end faux parity
Thibodeau is having last laugh at Bulls' expense
Maddon could borrow from 'Seinfeld,' have a season about nothing
# nfl Victor Cruz Chicago