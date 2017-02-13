Reports: Giants release wide receiver Victor Cruz

Veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz has been released by the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

The move was first reported Monday by NorthJersey.com. The Giants are expected to officially announce Cruz’s release later Monday, a source told ESPN.

Cruz, 30, burst onto the scene with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2011 and 2012 but has struggled to regain that form since suffering a knee injury in 2014. He missed the entire 2015 season and had just 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown this past season.