Restricted free agent Niko Mirotic is staying ‘home’ with the Bulls

Staying with the Bulls has always been Niko Mirotic’s priority.

“This is my home,’’ the forward told the Sun-Times back in July.

Guess who gets to stay home?

A Bulls source confirmed a Sunday report that Mirotic has signed a two-year, $27-million deal to stay with the only NBA team he’s played for, making sure the restricted free agent remains another piece in the rebuild for now.

It was a long wait for Mirotic this offseason, as his hope was the market would move him into that $16-$18 million range annually, but with NBA teams looking for fiscal responsibility with next year’s tighter cap, that offer never came.

Meanwhile, the Bulls sat back and remained patient, but had every intention of matching any outside offer to bring Mirotic back unless it was outrageous.

That never came, and at least for now, Mirotic is set to play with a much different looking locker room.

“I cannot tell you that I’m not going to miss Rajon [Rondo], though,’’ Mirotic said of all the new faces expected in camp. “I will lie if I say I won’t miss him because he was my guy. I really enjoyed playing with him. But we have some new guys, new players.

“It’s just going to be a different team, a young team, but it’s going to be exciting.’’