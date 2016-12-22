Revolving door of injuries keeps spinning for Blackhawks

For the Sun-Times

When you’ve overcome injuries like the Blackhawks this season, what’s one more game without two key players?

The wheel of injuries keeps spinning for the Hawks, who will get Corey Crawford back Friday against the Colorado Avalanche — but won’t have Marian Hossa or Artem Anisimov.

It’s par for the course, as the Hawks have risen to the top of the NHL with 48 points amid a multitude of ailments thus far.

Corey Crawford hasn't played since undergoing an appendectomy on Dec. 3. (Getty Images)

“You learn a little bit about your players,” coach Joel Quenneville said after practice Thursday at the United Center. “You learn about your team, as well. I think that’s helped us out as we’ve gone through this and some of the tests have been passed in a good way.”

The Hawks have dealt with extended absences for Crawford (10 games), Jonathan Toews (9 games), Andrew Desjardins (13 games), Trevor van Riemsdyk (20 games) and Tyler Motte (five games). They’ve cleared short-term hurdles without Brent Seabrook (two games), Anisimov (two games) and Hossa — who left the game Tuesday against Ottawa and will miss his second game of the season.

Quenneville is “hopeful” that Hossa and Anisimov will be ready Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets, after a four-day holiday weekend to recover, but there’s no telling what malady might crop up against the Avalanche.

“I don’t think we’ve had a big number of injuries, but they’ve been key and it looks like as soon as you’re healthy something else pops up,” Quenneville said. “I think everybody deals with it.”

The Hawks have become adept at plugging leaks, and this time they’re tapping into the minors to do it. Anisimov was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 18, and center Tanner Kero was recalled from Rockford.

Kero, 24, had a goal and two assists in 17 games with the Hawks last season. He has seven goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Rockford this season.

“You keep track as much as you can,” said Kero, who recently became a father for the first time. “Every chance we get, we’re trying to watch (the Hawks) to learn how they’re playing and what kind of style they’re playing, just in case you get the chance to get called up.”

Kero centered the fourth line at practice, skating with Desjardins and Jordin Tootoo. He’s not the only rookie looking to impress with Hossa and Anisimov out. Motte skated in Hossa’s spot on the second line and Vinnie Hinostroza continued centering that line for Anisimov.

Meanwhile, Crawford went through his first full practice since undergoing an appendectomy Dec. 3 in Philadelphia. He saw a lot of shots, which is the only way goalies can sharpen their timing and puck-tracking in practices.

Crawford, who has a .955 save percentage during 5-on-5 play this season, is hoping to buck a negative trend coming back from injuries. He’s had five extended injury absences in the past four seasons, but is 1-1-3 with a .903 save percentage in the first games back after each.

Last season, after missing 11 games March 16 to April 7, Crawford allowed five goals on 25 shots in the Hawks’ 5-4 overtime loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets to conclude the regular season.

“You never really can recapture the pace of having a full 60 minutes in front of you, where you’re standing up there constantly getting pushed on and fighting through screens and finding the shots,” Quenneville said. “I think just getting through a game will probably make a world of difference for him. I think recapturing it with a couple of practices is going to help him, but the game … there’s nothing like it.”