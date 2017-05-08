Reynaldo Lopez expected to make White Sox debut Friday

BOSTON — Signs have been pointing to a Friday White Sox debut for Class AAA right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, and general manager Rick Hahn all but confirmed it Saturday.

“Reynaldo is going to start tomorrow for Charlotte and after that start we’ll make an evaluation about what’s best in terms of his next steps,” Hahn said.

“He is certainly forcing the issue and seems to be ready for that next step. Right now, our plan is for him to start for Charlotte [Sunday] and then you can ask me on Tuesday.”

The Sox open a home stand Tuesday with three games against the Astros, then host the Royals for a weekend series starting Friday. Hahn generally meets with media on the first day of home stands, and he is expected to announce Tuesday that Lopez will be called up.

Reynaldo Lopez. (Charlotte Observer)

Hahn told a gathering at a sabermetrics seminar Saturday to “maybe buy tickets for Friday night” when asked about Lopez, 23, who posted a 2.10 ERA and 38 strikeouts in five starts and 30 innings in July. Rated by MLB.com and Baseball America as the No. 59 prospect in baseball, Lopez is 6-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 innings. He was acquired with right-handers Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning from the Nationals for Adam Eaton in December.

Gioltio, the highest rated prospect of the three at the time of the deal — he’s ranked 60th by MLB.com — will not be too far behind Lopez. Giolito has been much less impressive than Lopez, however, with a 4-10 record and 4.95 ERA.

“He’s had a nice [recent] run of success down there and we think he would benefit from having the opportunity to pitch in Chicago at some point here in the future,” Hahn said. “No specific time frame for that to occur but at this point he’s scheduled to make his next start in Charlotte and we’ll go from there.”

Both Lopez and Giolito have major league experience, having been called up from AAA by the Nationals last season.

Eloy’s comin’

Lopez was named organization minor league pitcher of the month while Class A Winston-Salem outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the No. 7 ranked prospect acquire in the Cubs deal for Jose Quintana, shared player of the month honors with Charlotte infielder Jake Peter.

Jimenez may be in line for a promotion to AA Birmingham before the season is over.

“Eloy has done everything we’ve asked of him since he arrived in the organization,” Hahn said. “You’re getting to the point in the year where guys have had success at a certain level, and you project where they’re going to be next season to start the season. You have that internal debate: Do you let them finish the successful year at the level they have been at all year or do you give them a taste where they’re going to start at next season, so they can get that acclimation process out of the way before the start of the ’18 season.

“Eloy is in that mix of guys we’ve had that conversation about. At this point, he’s playing for Winston-Salem.”

Garcia wants to be part of rebuild

All-Star outfielder Avisail Garcia (sprained right thumb), who hasn’t played since July 25, took batting practice a second straight day and said he is very close to being ready return, although he still has “a very little bit of inflammation.”

“But I feel way better,” he said.

Garcia, 26, hopes to be part of the Sox rebuild.

“I mean, yeah, why not?” he said. “I feel part of it. But you know this is baseball. You don’t know what’s going to happen. I want to stay here. I want my career here. So, if I can play 15 or 20 years or 10 years or five more years, it’s going to be great. Let’s see what happens. I want to stay here for sure.”

Because of knee, thumb and finger injuries and a slump he took into the All-Star break, Garcia has only 11 hits since June 23. He’s batting .303 with 13 homers and 54 RBI.

*Matt Davidson (right wrist) took ground balls and batting practice but with an off day Monday, there’s a good chance he misses the entire series in Boston.

“He still feels it in a motion or two but we know there is nothing structurally wrong,” Renteria said.