Reynaldo Lopez ‘feeling much, much better,’ Renteria says

Reynaldo Lopez’ back issue appears to be mild enough to alleviate any concerns that he won’t be pitching again this season.

Lopez, who went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday (retroactive to Friday) with a strained back, played catch in the outfield before Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader Monday, throwing at about 75 feet with some authority. Manager Rick Renteria said Lopez is “doing very, very well.”

“Last night before we got off (the plane on flight from Texas to Chicago) he said he’s feeling much, much better,” Renteria said. “Now it’s a matter of where he’s at, and what we start doing with him activity wise before he gets back in the rotation.”

One of the Sox’ top pitching prospects, Lopez came out of his second start for the Sox in the fifth inning Thursday at Texas with a strained back. He said he woke up that morning feeling discomfort in his side, but he did not say anything about. The Sox later said it was a back issue, but it does not appear to be serious.

Lopez pitches against the Texas Rangers Thursday at Texas. (Getty Images)

“There’s nothing that’s going to hold this young man back,” Renteria said. “The disappointment is more that he can’t get back out there every five days. Not in terms of his performance. He’s done pretty well. It’s just that he can’t be out there right now. Once he’s healed up he’s going to be fine and be out there every five days.”

Moncada returns to lineup, but for one game

Yoan Moncada, who missed the last two games with shin splints, was in the lineup for Game 1 but would not play in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Twins Monday, Renteria said.

“We’ll continue to go back and try to calm it down a little,” Renteria said. “Shin splints is an irritation of tendon against bone, they get irritated, and it takes time. They’re treating it. There’s a wrap on it that hopefully compresses it to minimize the discomfort. Most of it is just how much you can do while still dealing with a little bit of the pain.”

This and that

Carlos Rodon is starting Game 1 and Carson Fulmer, called up as the 26th man for the doubleheader, will start Game 2.

*Left-hander Derek Holland, KO’d in the third inning from his start in Texas Saturday, is available in the bullpen, Renteria said, but will make his next scheduled start Thursday.

*Coach Joel Quenneville will throw out the first pitch and Jim Cornelison will sing the National Anthem on Blackhawks Night Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

*Here is the lineup for Game 1: Leury Garcia LF, Moncada 2B, Jose Abreu 1B, Nicky Delmonico DH, Avisail Garcia RF, Yolmer Sanchez 3B, Tim Anderson SS, Omar Narvaez C, Adam Engel CF.