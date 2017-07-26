Reynaldo Lopez forcing his way into White Sox rotation

Yoan Moncada is here, trying to show what he can do.

Who’s next on the who’s who of up and coming future White Sox stars? Probably right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, who has been dealing at Class AAA Charlotte.

“Getting close. He’s forcing the issue,’’ general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday before the Sox played host to the Cubs in the third game of their Crosstown Series. “He’s had several starts in a row that have been very impressive.’’

Lopez, who came to the Sox with right-hander Lucas Giolito and Class A Winston-Salem right-hander Dane Dunning from the Nationals – the three of them are ranked sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively, among Sox prospects by Baseball America – in the Adam Eaton trade, looked closest to major league ready among Sox prospects during spring training and still looks that way right now.

Reynaldo Lopez delivers a pitch for the White Sox during a Cactus League game in spring training.

The 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, who pitched to a 4.91 ERA over 44 innings for the Nats last season, struck out 10 batters in his first five innings against Colombus Wednesday night, allowing two runs. He went into the game with a 1.71 ERA over his last six starts, with 39 strikeouts and six walks over 31 2/3 innings. Although Hahn didn’t say, it’s not out of the question he joins the Sox rotation as soon as his next fifth day, which would come against the Blue Jays Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

There seems to be no reason to wait any longer.

Giolito (4-9, 5.02), who like Lopez pitched in the majors last season, recorded a second seven-inning outing with no runs allowed in his last four starts and might not be far behind.

“Lucas Giolito, as well, has been impressive in his recent starts, and at some point here they’re likely going to force our hand to get them here to Chicago and give them the opportunity to show what they can do at the big league level,’’ Hahn said.

There’s plenty of room in the Sox rotation for auditions. The Sox went into Wednesday with a 5.71 ERA over the last 55 games, making only 12 quality starts (six innings or more, three unearned runs or less) during that stretch. Miguel Gonzalez, who beat the Cubs Monday at Wrigley Field, is the only Sox to make a quality start over the last 15 games (he did so twice) and the only Sox to work seven innings or more in the last 31.

Mercy.

At the torrid clip way Hahn is trading pieces away for prospects, Gonzalez might be the next to go. The trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m.

“Huge interest,’’ Hahn said with an exaggerated grin when asked if other teams are inquiring about his bunch of veteran starters which also includes left-hander Derek Holland, Wednesday starter James Shields and Mike Pelfrey. “They better call quick.’’

In a more serious vein, Hahn said, “We’re having conversations on all different kinds of player types at this point. Whether anything happens we’ll have to wait and see. But we certainly have guys who based on their control and based on their track record conceivably could be moved to help a contender. We’ll see over the next four or five days that are left whether we’re able to line up.”

Hahn said the Sox are still open for business.

“We are,’’ he said. “Deadline’s Monday. We’re still having conversations on a couple of different fronts.’’

Outfielder Melky Cabrera, who becomes a free agent after the season, is batting .292 with 13 homers and 56 RBI and Is hitting .339 with seven home runs and 25 RBI over his last 40 games.

But the rumor mill has been quiet on the Melky front. Experienced switch-hitter with World Series experience, anyone?

“Obviously, I think we’ve probably made our major moves up to this point,’’ Hahn said. “But we’re still having some conversations, and something may well materialize here between now and Monday.”