Reynaldo Lopez leaves game soreness in right side

Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 17, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700012069

ARLINGTON, Texas — White Sox prospect Reynaldo Lopez left his start against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning Thursday with soreness in his right side.

Lopez, leading 5-4 at the time, was visited at the mound by manager Rick Renteria and trainer Herm Schneider with two runners on and one out. Renteria and Schneider started walking to the dugout after a brief chat, then returned to the mound, bringing Lopez off with them.

Lopez will be re-evaluated Friday.

Lopez, 23, rated as the Sox’ No. 6 prospect and No. 59 overall by MLB.com, pitched six innings of two-run ball in his Sox debut against the Royals Friday. He had an uneven outing Thursday, striking out six and walking four while allowing five hits including a home run to No. 9 batter Brett Nicholas in the Rangers’ four-run third inning. Lopez followed that frame with a perfect fourth including two strikeouts.

Lopez was replaced by Chris Beck, who suffered a bruised right shoulder when he took a smash off the bat of Adrian Beltre. Beck turned away and was apparently struck on the back of his shoulder, the ball ricocheting to second baseman Yoan Moncada. Beltre reached on a fielder’s choice on the play before Nomar Mazara homered with two on to give the Rangers an 8-5 lead.

Beck was then visited by team physical therapist Brett Walker and left the game.