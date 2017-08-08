Reynaldo Lopez to join White Sox rotation Friday

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn confirmed that right-hander Reynaldo Lopez will be called up from AAA Charlotte and start Friday against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Lopez, the No. 59 prospect in baseball and the top pitching performer at AAA Charlotte this season, will replace Mike Pelfrey in the starting rotation with Pelfrey moving to the bullpen. Lopez was acquired with right-handers Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning in the December trade with the Nationals for Adam Eaton.

On July 19, the Sox called up second baseman Yoan Moncada, their top position player prospect. Lopez, 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA, is the first top pitching prospect to be brought up.

“Obviously the kid has worked extremely hard,” Hahn said Tuesday. “He’s had an outstanding season so far in Triple-A.”

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Before giving up three home runs and four runs in five inning against Gwinett Sunday, Lopez had not surrendered more than two runs in his last seven starts. He struck out nine Sunday, giving him 131 strikeouts in 121 innings.

“It’s important as with any of these premium type prospects as they come into Chicago, Reynaldo like Yoan before him and others who will follow him, is by no means a finished product,” Hahn said. “There still will be some development that occurs here in Chicago. Although he has answered all the questions we’ve had for him at the Triple-A level, it’s now time to challenge him a little further with big league hitters on an every fifth day basis.”