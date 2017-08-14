Ric Flair hospitalized, ‘we need prayers’

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been hospitalized near his home in Atlanta and those around the wrestling icon have asked the public for support.

Initial reports had the 68-year-old entering the hospital on Saturday morning for routine monitoring, but Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Flair was taken to intensive care after being admitted by his family.

Late Sunday night, a representative for the wrestler sent out a tweet asking for “prayers” and “positive energy.” She said Flair was dealing with “some tough medical issues.”

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, born Fred Phillips, has spent most of his adult life in wrestling. His signature “WOOOOO!” has spanned generations and is still popular in the sports world.

In recent years, Flair has been known to pop into locker rooms and give motivational speeches before big games. Then San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh had Flair address his team before a 2014 wild-card matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers won 23-20.

Former wrestler and now WWE agent Michael P.S. Hayes shared this update about Flair.

I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday

I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

ESPN recently announced that a “30 for 30” on Flair’s life entitled “Nature Boy” would premiere on Nov. 7.