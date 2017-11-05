Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension with Blackhawks

Many of Stan Bowman’s trades in the past couple of seasons haven’t worked out, from Andrew Ladd to Dale Weise to Johnny Oduya. But one of the Blackhawks general mangers shrewdest moves was flipping unwanted minor-leaguer Jeremy Morin to Toronto for the Leafs’ unwanted minor-leaguer Richard Panik.

Panik quickly blossomed into a top-line winger, the power forward the Hawks have been missing since Bryan Bickell’s heyday. Bowman made sure Panik, a restricted free agent, didn’t get away, signing him on Thursday to a two-year contract extension worth a reported $2.8 million per season — a significant raise from the $875,000 he made this past season, but perhaps less than market value for a player coming off a 22-goal season.

“Richard made tremendous strides this past year and we were pleased with the consistency he showed throughout the season,” Bowman said. “We are looking forward to having him in Chicago for the next two seasons.”

Panik had 22 goals — twice his previous career high — and 22 assists, playing all 82 games in his first full season with the Hawks. He emerged as a reliable, productive, and physical right wing for Jonathan Toews.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 23: Richard Panik #14 of the Chicago Blackhawks turns to pass in front of Greg Pateryn #29 of the Dallas Stars at the United Center on March 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Panik’s raise was deserved, but further complicates the Hawks roster situation. Per capfriendly.com, the Hawks have about 71.5 million tied up in 20 players. That doesn’t include nearly $3.6 million in cap overages, an expected extension for Michal Kempny, and possible deals for Dennis Rasmussen, Tomas Jurco, and a backup goaltender. The salary cap is expected to be around $75-76 million next season, so they still have some maneuvering to do. The Hawks will rid themselves of one contract in the expansion draft next month.