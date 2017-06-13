Rick Hahn seeing signs Yoan Moncada getting back on track

Yoan Moncada’s 2017 joyride has been halted somewhat, but White Sox general manager Rick Hahn is seeing signs the prized prospect is getting back on track.

Moncada, who missed 10 days in May with a bruised left thumb at Triple-A Charlotte, has struggled to get back to his pre-injury form. Entering play Tuesday, Moncada was hitting .162 with one homer over his last 10 games. On the plus side, Moncada had walked seven times in his last four games, and Hahn said he’s pain-free partly because of an adjustment with the padding in his batting glove.

“Although he initially was a little bit rusty, he has gotten back to form now in the last few days,” Hahn said.

Of course, the big question is whether Moncada will be called up this year.

Yoan Moncada is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra after his seventh inning solo home run during a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Glendale, Ariz., Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

“Moncada, I would think so at some point,” Hahn said. “We have a handful of guys down there that are pushing, forcing the issue so to speak.”

Black and Blue Sox

Hahn and manager Rick Renteria provided updates on the extensive list of Sox injuries.

James Shields (right lat strain) was set to make another rehab start Tuesday for Charlotte. Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) will also make another rehab start at Charlotte. Hahn said Michael Ynoa (right hip flexor strain) is “progressing nicely” and might not need a rehab assignment. As for Nate Jones (right elbow neuritis), Hahn said the Sox are going to let him get 100 percent pain-free before “ramping him up again.” Hahn said Zack Putnam (right elbow inflammation) is also having trouble getting pain-free.

And that’s the pitchers.

Tyler Saladino (back spasms) is improving, and sometime during the upcoming road trip the Sox hope to send him to Arizona to increase activity. Charlie Tilson (right foot stress reaction) is progressing, and the Sox hope to get him on a rehab assignment by the end of June or early July. And finally, x-rays on Leury Garcia’s left hand were negative.

The first start

Alen Hanson made his first Sox start, hitting ninth and playing second base. Yolmer Sanchez moved to shortstop and Tim Anderson didn’t start.

“This is one of the few times I’ve been able to give (Anderson) an in-game day off,” Renteria said.

Hanging around

Avisail Garcia’s chance to be voted a starter for the July 11 all-star game in Miami has somewhat declined. After ranking fifth in voting last week, Garcia is down to sixth in the AL among outfielders with 698,876 votes in totals released Tuesday. The third AL spot was held by Houston’s George Springer (804,826).

Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow