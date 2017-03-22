White Sox GM sizes up Moncada, Giolito, Lopez, Fulmer, Kopech

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With opening day less than two weeks away, five of the White Sox top prospects were cut from major league camp Tuesday. Second baseman Yoan Moncada and right-handers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Carson Fulmer were optioned to AAA Charlotte and Michael Kopech was reassigned to minor league camp.

Development needs and service time issues are in play with all five, but all four of those who will start the season at Charlotte figure to reach the majors this season. All four played in the majors with the Sox (Fulmer), Red Sox (Moncada) and Nationals (Giolito and Lopez) last season.

Kopech, 20, will probably see time at Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham.

“All five of them impressed in different ways,” general manager Rick Hahn said.

Yoan Moncada. (Getty Images)

Here is how Hahn expanded on that following the team’s roster moves Tuesday.

Moncada

“I was asked by a reporter eight or nine days ago if we were concerned about him striking out four times the night before, about where he is in terms of his development, and I actually pointed to the fifth at-bat where he shortened up and drove in a couple of key runs [with a double] in a late rally. His ability to adapt, his work ethic, his receptiveness to instruction and ability to fairly seamlessly incorporate what we’re trying to get him to do on the fly has been impressive. Obviously, everyone sees the athleticism and the bat speed and the tools that have a lot of people projecting great things for him going forward. At the same time, he is 22 years old. He’s got about 200 plate appearances above A-ball coming into this year. So it’s not a surprise from our standpoint that our assessment remained as it was when we got him to camp, let’s get him playing every day at Charlotte and have him force the issue when the time is right to get to Chicago.”

Kopech

“Twenty years old and acclimated himself very well to a new clubhouse and his very first time in big league camp and being in this environment. You got to see the stuff first-hand out there on the big stage, the game against the Cubs where the place was sold out and a raucous crowd … He rose to that occasion. The stuff [pitching coach Don Cooper] has worked on with him, he’s taken to quickly and will serve him well as he goes back to camp.”

Lopez

“Probably, as expected, he turned out to be the most advanced of the pitching arms we had. Threw the ball very well again [Monday]. Responded well to adjustments in terms of where he was on the rubber and playing around with the cutter a little bit. He’s certainly a guy with a bright future but we also view him as a starter and taking the ball every fifth day. Right now the opportunity is at Charlotte for him.”

Fulmer

“The last few starts last year in Charlotte were a nice step forward for him mechanically. He was able to continue along that path here, and he’s going to take the ball every fifth day there and probably force our hand on it in the not-too-distant future.”

Giolito

“Very mature, very cerebral, bright guy. Knows his delivery well. Knows what he wants to accomplish, is receptive to instruction, and if anything I think he feels an obligation to prove everything right about what has been written about him, and that we showed faith in trading for him. One thing I made clear to the guys we acquired this offseason: none of them were going to justify a trade individually or even over the course of this season alone. This is about building something for the long-term and it’s going to be judged over the long-term, so don’t feel like start to start you need to prove we’re right or that you’ve let anyone down. Let’s build off what we accomplished here, and we expect we’ll see you guys again soon.”