Risky business? Montero DFA means little experience among Cub catchers

WASHINGTON – Willson Contreras didn’t want to see veteran catcher, friend and mentor Miguel Montero go the way he did when the Cubs cut ties with him for publicly criticizing teammate Jake Arrieta Tuesday night.

“It’s tough because we were teammates, we played together, and he helped me in a couple areas that were key last year,” Contreras said. “But things happen that you can’t control.”

Among the those things: The Cubs are left with a raw catching corps that includes a hit-first backup (Victor Caratini), who made his big-league debut Wednesday and Contreras, who’s in his first full season in the majors.

As veteran pitcher John Lackey said, “It’s going to put more on our plate, for sure. There’s a learning curve coming into the league, I don’t care who you are.”

Willson Contreras

Manager Joe Maddon dismissed Lackey’s concerns about the suddenly extreme youth of his catchers.

“I’m fine with this, actually,” said Maddon, citing the prep work under catching/strategy coach Mike Borzello and the veteran pitching staff.

“In a moment like this you’re relying more on the veteran-ship and the know-how of your starting pitchers more than the catchers,” the manager said.

General manager Jed Hoyer said the Cubs will look for veteran catching depth over the next few weeks.

“Whether that means a veteran that we bring to the big leagues or a veteran that we put at AAA, I think we’re always looking to improve our depth at catcher,” he said.

But the club doesn’t consider it a necessarily pressing need. And Hoyer said it has confidence in Caratini. “I think he’s ready,” he said.

But it’s hard to deny the Cubs took a risk with their quick-trigger decision to designate Montero for assignment Wednesday.

It was clear not everyone in the clubhouse embraced the move.

“At the end of the day, management needs to make decisions, and they made the decision, and you say your goodbyes and kind of move on,” veteran pitcher Jon Lester said. “The unfortunate part of the game is you don’t know when your last game might be. A few people get to pick that day. There’s a lot that don’t. Hopefully, he finds a team and continues playing.”

As for the risk the Cubs took with the depth at key position, Contreras said he understands that more responsibility might fall on him and he accepts it.

“I think we’re going to be good,” he said. “We all start from the bottom. We start growing up day-by-day.

“Sometimes you grow up a little faster than others.”

Notes: Shortstop Addison Russell fared well in his return to the lineup for the first time since leaving in the fourth inning Sunday in Miami because of soreness in his throwing shoulder. … Top prospect Eloy Jimenez earned a selection the minor league Futures All-Star game for the second consecutive year, despite missing the first six weeks of the season because of a shoulder injury suffered in big-league spring training. …After an atypically long process to secure loans of World Series artifacts from the Cubs, the Hall of Fame announced the opening Saturday of its display of the Cubs’ historic championship. Among the items: the bat used by Series MVP Ben Zobrist to drive in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of Game 7 and the mitt catcher David Ross used throughout the Series.

