Rizzo fuels Cubs’ win over Padres, who take exception after 3-2 loss

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges rolls on the ground still holding the ball after Hedges tagged out Anthony Rizzo during a collision at home during the sixth inning Monday night. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Anthony Rizzo can’t predict how long he will remain as the Cubs resident lead off man.

But one thing is certain: He’s going to play it for everything it’s worth. And as long as Rizzo stays hot, there’s no telling if – or when – things will change.

Rizzo remained perfect in first-inning plate appearances in the Cubs’ 3-2 victory over the Padres Monday night. Rizzo’s bunt extended his string of consecutive games with a hit to lead off the game to five while he pushed his current hitting streak to a career-best 13 games.

Rizzo has reached base to lead off a game in six straight games and became the fifth Cubs player to do so since 1946. Last season, Dexter Fowler also matched the feat, which is one game short of Richie Ashburn, who reached safely in seven straight games for the Cubs in 1960.

But Rizzo’s impact reaches much farther than a lead-off bunt.

“He’s definitely set the tone for our entire team,” manager Joe Maddon said.

In more ways than one.

After leading off the sixth inning with a triple with the Cubs trailing 2-1, Rizzo attempted to score on a Kris Bryant low liner to center. Rizzo sized up the play and darted for home. Beat there by a pin-point throw from center fielder and former teammate Matt Szczur, Rizzo barreled through catcher Austin Hedges, who was forced to leave the game with an injury and according to Padres manager Andy Green, won’t play Tuesday and possibly longer.

Maddon said afterward he loved the play.

Green called the collision a “fairly egregious violation” of a rule designed to protect catchers. Green claimed umpires did nothing to protect Hedges’ and took umbrage with Rizzo’s actions.

Green will allow “people above me” possibly contacting Major League Baseball officials about reviewing a play he said he “doesn’t feel good about.”

“It’s a cheap shot,” Green said. “I’m not saying (Rizzo) is a dirty player at all – nobody is saying that, but he clearly deviated from his path to hit our catcher. He took our catcher out.”

While saying he doesn’t want to see anyone hurt, Rizzo took exception to the Green’s characterization, citing conversations that he has had with umpires about a base runner’s rights.

“My understanding is if (the catcher) has the ball, it’s game-on,” Rizzo said.

“I don’t, by no means, think that’s a dirty play at all…It was a hard slide. I play this game hard. For 162 games-plus, I pride myself on running the bases hard, doing everything hard. So I can’t see that being dirty.”

Cubs starter Jon Lester, who allowed two runs and five hits over six innings, agreed.

“That’s part of baseball,” Lester said. “That’s the way the game has been played for a long, long time and I love seeing it.”

Maddon has seen other benefits of Rizzo’s production since being moved up. In a season when the Cubs have proven nothing more than a .500 team, Rizzo’s ascension to the top has boosted the morale of a clubhouse Maddon acknowledged can change when “guys become quiet”.

Rizzo has kept things lively.

“He’s going to be even more effervescent based on how well he’s been playing,” Maddon said. “I hear it in the dugout. He’s loving it and and we all are because it’s definitely made a difference.”

