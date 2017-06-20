Rizzo leads off with homer, sparks Cubs to 4-0 victory over Padres

Anthony Rizzo celebrates in the dugout after his lead-off home run against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The legend of Anthony Rizzo the Cubs leadoff hitter lives on.

Less than 24 hours after the Cubs first baseman drew the ire of the Padres with his aggressive base running, Rizzo delivered another powerful hit at the plate that was felt with the same reverberating force.

Rizzo homered to lead off Tuesday night’s 4-0 Cubs victory over the Padres as he extended his string of consecutive games of reaching safely to lead off a game to seven. The streak matched a Cubs record established by Richie Ashburn in 1960 and increased his current hitting streak to a career-best 14 games.

The solo shot, which preceded Addison Russell’s fourth-inning RBI single and Ian Happ’s home run and Albert Almora, Jr.’s RBI double in the eighth, added to what had already been an eventful day for Rizzo.

Earlier, Rizzo was found to be in violation of Major League Baseball’s rule on collisions after he barreled over Padres catcher Austin Hedges Monday night. The hit, which angered Padres manager Andy Green and was lauded as a “good baseball play” by Cubs manager Joe Maddon, sparked an immediate firestorm.

But after speaking with MLB disciplinarian Joe Torre Tuesday, Rizzo was informed he will not be punished for a play he said had made on instinct and without malice.

According to MLB, Rizzo violated Rule 7.13 that states “a runner attempting to score may not deviate from his direct pathway to the plate in order to initiate contact with the catcher (or other player covering home plate.”

While general manager Jed Hoyer agreed Rizzo had deviated “a little bit toward the catcher”, Rizzo was glad to have closure sooner rather than later – and without further consequence.

“The league looked at it and it’s over with now,” said Rizzo, who was 1-for-3 Tuesday.

But whether the Padres considered the matter closed was still uncertain. Monday night, Green characterized Rizzo’s collision with Hedges as a “cheap shot.” While he doesn’t consider Rizzo a dirty player, Green said how the incident hadn’t set well.

Rizzo stepped to the plate for the first time Tuesday night uncertain what was coming. Asked earlier if he believed the Padres would seek retribution, Rizzo said he couldn’t control that.

“I’m going to be ready to hit,” he said. “If I get hit, it’s not going to be the last time. It’s certainly not the first time.”

Instead, Rizzo drilled a Jhoulys Chacin offering into the center field shrubbery. The home run – Rizzo’s 17th of the season and his 150th as a Cub – was the third leadoff home run he has hit in his career. All three have come in the past week since Rizzo was elevated into the leadoff spot.

After speaking with Torre, Rizzo has a better understanding of a rule that he still considers a bit of a gray area. While he had “zero intention” of hurting Hedges, whom Green said could return as early as Wednesday, Rizzo said he won’t allow the incident – or the response it triggered – to alter how he plays.

“I think you’ve got to play this game on instinct,” Rizzo said. “I play this game on instincts all the time. (Instincts) take over and you have to live and die by your decision in about a tenth of a second of making it.”

