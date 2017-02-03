Rizzo scratched from Cubs lineup with back tightness
MESA, Ariz. – All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup for Thursday’s spring game against the Cincinnati Reds because his lower back was “a skosh tight,” the team said.
The team did not consider the issue serious and Rizzo seemed to move well in the clubhouse Thursday morning.
One-time Red Chris Dominguez, a non-roster invited player, replaced Rizzo at first base in the 2:05 p.m. (CT) game.
The Cubs are scheduled for a day-night, split-squad doubleheader.
The lineup for the Reds game in Goodyear:
RF Jason Heyward
3B Kris Bryant
2B Ben Zobrist
SS Addison Russell
C Willson Contreras
CF Jon Jay
LF Eloy Jimenez
1B Chris Dominguez
DH Ian Happ
(LHP Rob Zastryzny)
Lineup for the 8:10 p.m. game against the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale:
DH Kyle Schwarber
CF Albert Almora Jr.
3B Jeimer Candelario
C Miguel Montero
RF Matt Szczur
2B Chesny Young
LF John Andreoli
1B Taylor Davis
SS Munenori Kawasaki
(RHP Jake Buchanan)