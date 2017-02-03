Rizzo scratched from Cubs lineup with back tightness

MESA, Ariz. – All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup for Thursday’s spring game against the Cincinnati Reds because his lower back was “a skosh tight,” the team said.

The team did not consider the issue serious and Rizzo seemed to move well in the clubhouse Thursday morning.

One-time Red Chris Dominguez, a non-roster invited player, replaced Rizzo at first base in the 2:05 p.m. (CT) game.

The Cubs are scheduled for a day-night, split-squad doubleheader.

The lineup for the Reds game in Goodyear:

RF Jason Heyward

3B Kris Bryant

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Addison Russell

C Willson Contreras

CF Jon Jay

LF Eloy Jimenez

1B Chris Dominguez

DH Ian Happ

(LHP Rob Zastryzny)

Lineup for the 8:10 p.m. game against the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale:

DH Kyle Schwarber

CF Albert Almora Jr.

3B Jeimer Candelario

C Miguel Montero

RF Matt Szczur

2B Chesny Young

LF John Andreoli

1B Taylor Davis

SS Munenori Kawasaki

(RHP Jake Buchanan)