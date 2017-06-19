Rizzo stays perfect at the top, Cubs rally for 3-2 win over Padres

Anthony Rizzo watches his sacrifice fly off a pitch from San Diego Padres' Clayton Richard, scoring Albert Almora Jr., during the third inning Monday night.

Anthony Rizzo can’t predict with any certainty how long he will remain as the Cubs resident lead off man.

But one thing is certain: He’s going to play it for everything it’s worth as long as possible. And as long as Rizzo stays hot, there’s no telling if – or when – things will change.

Rizzo remained perfect in first-inning plate appearances in the Cubs’ 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Padres Monday night at Wrigley Field. His bunt down the third-base line extended his string of consecutive games with a hit to lead off the game to five while he pushed his current hitting streak to a career-best 13 games.

With the Cubs trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning, Willson Contreras led off with a solo home run before Albert Almora, Jr., gave the Cubs the lead with an RBI double that scored Javier Baez, who singled with one out. Wade Davis pitched a scoreless ninth inning and stranded two runners in scoring position as the Cubs won for the fourth time in their last six games.

There’s no telling how long the streak – or Rizzo’s time at the top – will last. But for the time being Rizzo and his teammates are loving every minute.

“I think he called himself the greatest leadoff hitter of all time the other day which I guess (is true) if you take the numbers out over several years, maybe,” utility man Ben Zobrist cracked on Monday.

“But he’s done a great job the first few days and we might as well keep him there while he’s hot.”

Since the move last week, the Great Rizzo Leadoff experiment has been an unmitigated success. With Monday night’s bunt, Rizzo has collected two singles, two home runs and a double to start off games.

Rizzo, who drove in the Cubs first run Monday with a sacrifice fly and later tripled, hasn’t allowed success to go to waste. Rizzo surmised Monday that his teammates actually might be getting sick of him. Perhaps that has something to do with Rizzo jokingly asking a team video guy to pull up statistics on if anyone in history has a better on-base percentage to lead off a game.

“I’m having fun with it,” said Rizzo, who went 2-for-4 Monday and is now 11-for-25 as a leadoff hitter. “…It’s fun. We’re keeping it loose.”

Manager Joe Maddon has seen other benefits. In a season when the Cubs have proven nothing more than a .500 team, Rizzo’s ascension to the top has boosted the morale of a clubhouse Maddon acknowledged can change when “guys become quiet”.

Rizzo’s embrace of the leadoff spot has kept things lively.

“Of course, he’s going to be even more effervescent based on how well he’s been playing,” Maddon said. “I hear it in the dugout. He’s loving it and and we all are because it’s definitely made a difference.”

Third baseman Kris Bryant has marveled how well Rizzo has made the transition. Bryant understands the challenge of setting the tone, having hit leadoff for a portion of his college career at the University of San Diego.

While he wants no part of returning to the spot, Bryant can’t help but be impressed.

“I think he has gotten on every time leading off the game,” Bryant said before Monday’s game. “I guess that’s a pretty good grade.”

Rizzo will ride the wave at the top as long as he is asked to. He’s more than happy to stay there, but admitted that how long he does so is a decision made above his pay grade.

“I play first base for the Chicago Cubs – I don’t’ write the lineup cards,” Rizzo said. “(But) I don’t have any problem with it, especially if we’re winning.”

