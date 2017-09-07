Robertson heads into break a White Sox — at least for now

DENVER — David Robertson’s save against the Rockies Saturday night demonstrated why the Washington Nationals have been eyeing him to fulfill their need for a closer.

In order, Robertson got Alexi Amarista on a ground out, struck out Charlie Blackmon looking (which resulted in Blackmon and manager Bud Black getting ejected) and fanned pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez swinging.

“Washington is going to get a closer and I don’t think [Nationals general manager Mike] Rizzo cares what he gives up,’’ a former major league executive said Sunday. “He’ll make a deal. Look at what Theo [Epstein] did last year, when he got Chapman that basically won the World Series for the Cubs, in my opinion.

“They need a closer. If I was [Sox GM] Rick Hahn I’d be on the phone every day with Rizzo.’’

Before spring training, Hahn and Rizzo were close on a deal for prospects, reportedly one that would have sent left-hander Jesus Luzardo and minor league infielder Drew Ward to the Sox with the Sox eating half of the $12 million and $13 million owed Robertson this season and next. That deal likely got hung up on the dollars.

“That contract is pretty aggressive but I don’t think Rizzo cares about paying one third of 12, and 13 next year,’’ the former exec said. “The time is now.’’

It seems more a matter of when, not if, Robertson will be dealt. The Sox are rebuilding, and their 10-1 loss to the Rockies Sunday gave them a 38-49 record at the All-Star break.

“Like I said before, the team is going to make the decision,” Robertson said. “That’s up to upper management if they are going to move me. If they do, it’s their decision and I’ll have to move on with my life to a new team.

“If they don’t move me, that’s great. I’ll stay here. I love it in Chicago.”

Jones to be re-evaluated

Right-hander (elbow neuritis) Nate Jones, who felt discomfort while throwing Friday, will be re-evaluated during the All-Star break.

“He must be frustrated,’’ Renteria said. “He’s gone through the process of feeling really good, throwing again, feeling irritation.

“We’re just trying to figure out what’s going on.’’

Jones, 31, was 5-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 28 holds in relief in 2016. He has appeared in 11 games this season.

Capra to have surgery

Third base coach Nick Capra is scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure to repair a herniated disc on the last day of the All-Star break Thursday and will likely miss a week or more.

Capra has dealt with pain in his hip and leg since spring training and was hoping to get through the season.

“If it gets rid of that pain I’ll be a happy camper,’’ Capra said.

Ever Magallanes, the Sox’ Dominican Academy Supervisor, is a possible candidate to fill in for Capra. Magallanes was a coach on the 2013 Team Mexico entry in the World Baseball Classic that was managed by Rick Renteria.

