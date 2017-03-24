David Robertson, Nate Jones bask in WBC joy

GLENDALE, Ariz. — David Robertson and Nate Jones were back in camp with the White Sox Friday morning after celebrating their World Baseball Classic championship with Team USA.

Robertson, the Sox closer who pitched the ninth inning with an 8-0 lead against Puerto Rico in the title game Wednesday, said he participated just to have fun and it turned into something much more.

“We didn’t think we were going to win,” Robertson said. “Shoot, we took two losses and still managed to win that thing. We had to fight our way back into every bracket, and then get to the end and all we had to do was win two games, and we managed to get it done.”



Robertson didn’t expect to be on the mound when it ended.

The U.S. team celebrate an 8-0 win over Puerto Rico in the final of the World Baseball Classic in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“That was a surprise to me,” he said. “I thought [Luke] Gregerson was going to get it, he’d pitched so well, had so many big saves for us.

“When they told me I was going out there I didn’t really know what to do. I was kind of unsure … I was like, ‘just throw strikes and get three outs.”

Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth.

The highlight for Robertson was “celebrating at the end.”

“Winning it. It was sad and happy at the same time, because it was such a great group of guys and we won the whole thing. Now it was like ‘Hey, I had a blast with you guys. But I’ll see you across the lines.”

Nate Jones said he had the gold medal in his pocket.

“I don’t want to stow it away or put it in a safe box just yet,” Jones said

Jones received a warm welcome back hug from Jose Quintana, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning for Colombia against Team USA in pool play.

“They ask you to represent your country, and to bring back the championship makes you feel pretty good,” Jones said. “It was a great experience. We had fun, but we’re also glad to be back here and want to bring a championship back to the White Sox”