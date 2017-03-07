Robertson’s absence creates opportunity for Kahnle

OAKLAND, Calif. – Closer David Robertson will miss the three-game series against the Athletics, but really, what is the harm?

If anything, it creates an opportunity for someone else, likely hard-throwing right-hander Tommy Kahnle, to step up as the White Sox’ ninth-inning guy for a few days.

Robertson, who is expected to use all three of his allowed days on the paternity list as his wife Erin gives birth to the couple’s second child, is a valued piece of trade bait as the Sox move into the second half with the second worst record in the American League (only the A’s were worse).

The Sox aren’t exactly pressed for wins, and Kahnle, with a x ERA going into Monday’s game, figures to assume the Sox’ closer responsibilities if and when Robertson is dealt. That is, if Kahnle isn’t traded as well.

“Great opportunity. Absolutely,’’ manager Rick Renteria said before the game. “There’s no apprehension on our part to use him in that role. None whatsoever. It’s a matter of where we’re at in the game, what’s going on.’’

Kahnle, who owned a 2.20 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings, profiles as a closer with an fastball that hits triple digits on occasion. He has three career saves, two with the Rockies in 2015 and one with the Sox last year. Kahnle has 39 career minor league saves, and has said he relishes pitching in high leverage situations.

“I’ve always had that mentality to pitch late in games,’’ Kahnle said last month. “I’ve always kind of strived toward it, I guess. It just feels good. I like the emotions it brings and the competitiveness at the end of games.’’

The ninth inning has a different feel and always will be a different animal. Renteria knows some pitchers, for whatever reason, cant “quote-unquote get it done.’’

“But until they get in those situations you don’t know. You got to give them opportunities to start understanding it, dealing with it.

“You’re trying to separate the emotional pressures that come with it.’’

The Sox bullpen has been worked hard, so much so that Renteria already mentioned looking forward to Thursday’s off day, as well as the All-Star break. Gregory Infante was called up in Robertson’s absence, and Renteria was hoping to see a deep start from left-hander Carlos Rodon.

Rodon made his second start since coming off an upper biceps issue. He needed 94 pitches to get through five against the Yankees in his first one.

“I hope he’s able to go out there and be more efficient,’’ Renteria said. “It’s one of the things I know [pitching coach Don Cooper] talked to him a lot about over the last couple of years, being more efficient, attacking the strike zone, trusting his stuff.’’

With a mid-90s or higher fastball and a slider that falls in line with the best in the game, Rodon, 24, has lots of upside. Commanding it, staying out of deep counts and pitching deep into games has been his challenge in his first couple of years as a major leaguer.

“He is a high-energy type guy,’’ Renteria said. “He gets pretty excited, which is fine with me. We’re just hoping with that great stuff, he’ll be able to efficient with his pitches and go deeper into the ballgame. He’s been stretched out to over 90 pitches already, even in his rehab start. Hopefully he’ll give us a nice start tonight, contain that offense over there and give us a chance to win the ballgame.’’

And perhaps give Kahnle a chance to save it at the end.

