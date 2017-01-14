Robin Lopez is more concerned with the standings than the minutes

Robin Lopez knows sacrifice.

He learned it very early on in his NBA career, drafted by the Phoenix Suns back in 2008, and playing alongside veterans like Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Nash and Grant Hill.

“If you want to win, when you want to get to the upper-echelons of this league, everybody on the roster is going to sacrifice,’’ Lopez said Saturday. “I think the couple of guys that have won championships on this team can tell you that.

“When I came into this league it was a Phoenix Suns team consistently going to the playoffs, and they had aspirations to go deep into the playoffs. People were always harping on sacrifice, what you have to give up for the success of the team.’’

That’s what Lopez has been doing the last few games, and doing so without an attitude or disruption.

Coach Fred Hoiberg has been leaning on second-year big Cristiano Felicio to close out games lately, turning Lopez into nothing more than a cheerleader/mentor in closing time.

“He’s our best rim roller on this team,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Felicio. “Setting screens, he and Dwyane [Wade] have developed a nice chemistry with that second unit with shooters on the floor. [Rajon] Rondo and he play together well also because of his ability to get to the rim and run the floor.

“The other thing he gives us is a big-time defensive presence because of his ability to move, and there’s not a lot of big bodies like that. Again, a kid that I think has a great future in this league.’’

Lopez recognizes what Felicio does, and is all for the youngster getting late-game minutes over him if it does indeed benefit the team. He’s even been willing to play tutor for Felicio as the raw big man continues to develop.

“I just know as a rookie, a young guy, you see the game totally differently and it could take a while for it to slow down the right way,’’ Lopez said. “I’m just trying to play my part a little bit.

“I think that’s kind of the good thing about our team. When we’re playing really well we’ve got a lot of different options.’’

The Wade plan

With a second back-to-back this week, Hoiberg announced that Wade will not make the trip to Memphis on Sunday, saving the veteran for when the team returns to the court at the United Center on Tuesday against Dallas.

Wade sat out of the earlier back-to-back this week, missing the game in Washington D.C. so that the veteran could get a breather.

Nikola Mirotic will also not make the trip to face the Grizzlies, but for an entirely different reason. Mirotic was still battling the flu-like symptoms that have ravaged the roster over the last week.

More Ron-do

Rondo continued his new role as the lead guard for the second team, entering the game against the Pelicans in the first quarter and hitting two three pointers by the half.

Following a 5 ½-game benching, Rondo has clearly jumped reserve guard Jerian Grant once again.