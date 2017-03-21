Robin Lopez threw the first punch, but Raptors hit last

TORONTO – Prior to the tip-off with Toronto at the Air Canada Centre, there was Bulls big man Robin Lopez – wild hair and all – punching the home team’s mascot, Raptor.

Nothing new for Lopez, who has a long history of some fun loving mascot abuse.

And not the last punch Lopez would throw on the evening.

With the Bulls in control of the game 88-72 and 3:58 left in the third quarter, Lopez and Toronto’s Serge Ibaka had words after a Jimmy Butler three-pointer. Lopez took a swipe at the basketball, knocking it out of Ibaka’s hand, and it quickly escalated into each player throwing a haymaker in the other’s direction, having to be separated.

Neither connected, but both players were ejected from the game with suspensions from the league office pending.

Not the last show of resistance offered up by Toronto on the evening, either.

Thanks to a 19-4 run over the final 6:39 of regulation, the raptors overcame a 15-point deficit to send the game into overtime, finally ending their 11-game losing streak to the Bulls in that extra stanza, 122-120.

A devastating loss for the Bulls (33-38), as they remained on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in, and falling further out of view.

“They were the aggressors on both sides of the floor,’’ Butler said of the comeback his team allowed. “Getting layups on one end and stops on the other. Hell, that’s how we were playing for a majority of the game. You know, whenever you’re playing like that the game turned quicker.

“I mean we’ve got another one [tonight against Detroit] … yadda yadda yadda … be better … yadda yadda yadda … same thing I always say.’’

Not that the Bulls have anyone else but themselves to blame.

Leading by two, Butler had a huge steal and lay-in with 1:12 left, giving themselves the four-point lead. With that lead just two, a Butler airball led to a DeMar DeRozan lay-up and foul, but the All-Star guard missed the and-one.

Each team missed potential game-winners, sending the game to overtime.

It was in that overtime that Toronto (42-29) completely took over. After Butler’s jumper gave him 34 points on the night and the brief lead, the Raptors took control of the game with an 8-0 run, all but delivering the real knockout punch on the night.

Butler finished with 37 points on 11-for-21 shooting, while Rondo had 24 points, but only two after the third quarter.

It was the Lopez altercation, however, that took center stage, especially if they are without him for a few crucial games.

“It seemed like I had three guys on me and I was being pulled back,’’ Lopez said of why he threw the punch. “And I’m not sure what was going on with him. But it felt like nobody had any hold on hm. He just kept coming at me with his arm. I was just trying to get him off me.

“I’m expecting to be suspended. Could go either way. Whatever.’’

Not that his teammates blamed him.

“Ibaka was talking to me for some time,’’ Butler said. “I was like, ‘Why? I mean c’mon, man. Play basketball.’ I didn’t see what happened. I just saw obviously punches thrown. I don’t know who hit who or who didn’t hit who. But I mean obviously he’s going to be suspended. We know that. We’re going to miss that guy, but what’s new? Next man up, right?’’