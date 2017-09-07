Rockies’ Freeland takes no-hitter into eighth inning vs. White Sox
DENVER — Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland has held the White Sox without a hit through seven innings at Coors Field.
Freeland, a rookie making his 18th major league start and first against the Sox, has walked three while striking out six. He walked the first two batters he faced in the seventh but retired Sox All-Star Avisail Garcia on a double play ground ball and Tim Anderson on a pop-up.
The Rockies led 7-0. They scored six runs against Sox lefty Carlos Rodon over 5 1/3 innings.
The last time the Sox were no-hit was on May 3, 2011 by Twins lefty Francisco Liriano.
Freeland, who took a 8-7 record and 4.09 ERA into the game, was at 99 pitches through seven innings.