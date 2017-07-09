Rodman thinks he knows the solution to US and N Korea nuclear tensions

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and former Bulls bad boy Dennis Rodman sit together at a basketball game in North Korea. | AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

It’s the unlikely friendship between a former Bulls star and North Korea’s leader, that might just save the world from nuclear disaster.

Dennis Rodman, who has paid several visits to Kim Jong Un, said the two rarely talk about politics during his trips to North Korea.

“I basically hang out with [Kim] all the time,” Rodman said in an interview with “Good Morning Britain” on Wednesday. “We laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together. We ride horses, we hand out, we go skiing.”

But the five-time NBA champion, who is one of the only Americans to meet Kim, said he would like to “straighten things out” amid a nuclear standoff between the United States and North Korea.

In recent months, North Korea has carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests. President Donald Trump has warned North Korea multiple times to stop or the United States would have a “massive” military response.

Despite the political tension between the United States and North Korea, Rodman said he has hope that there can be some kind of mutual relationship between the two.

“For some reason with North Korea we have a big issue,” Rodman said.

Rodman added that “there would be a great possibility things would happen” if Trump and Kim would sit down and have a mutual conversation. But as a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice,” Rodman also noted that he knows Trump can be “a little bit crazy sometimes.”

“I don’t love (Kim). I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together,” Rodman said.

Watch clips from Rodman’s segment on “Good Morning Britain” below: