Rodon: Good to ‘finally be back’ on mound again

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carlos Rodon was feeling better Saturday, a day after pitching through his first bullpen session despite an upset stomach.

“It was good to finally be back up there again,” Rodon said. “It’s been a while, but it felt good to get back up there. It’s tough with a little stomach thing, but we still got it done.

“We had to stay on track. We didn’t want to miss yesterday, so we had to grind it out. Coop [pitching coach Don Cooper] told me ‘stay on track so you can make a start when the season starts,’ and I said ‘Yeah, let’s do it. I’m all for it.’ ”

Rodon is being eased into the regular season after he experienced some are fatigue last season. He did finish strong, tying an American League record by striking out the first seven Minnesota Twins he faced in his last outing Sept. 30.

Carlos Rodon at U.S. Cellular Field on May 22, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Rodon, 24, said he did not characterize the fatigue as worrisome.

“No, I guess that’s part of it,” the 2014 No. 3 overall draft pick said. “It happens to most young pitchers, I would believe, getting used to preparing every five days, 32 starts and 200 innings. It’s not an easy job, so it’s something you need to get acclimated to, and I think we’re doing a good job of it right now.”

Taking things slowly is not easy, Rodon said. The competitor in him wants to get after it “but right now, I think we’re going about it the right way.”

“It’s been good, man. I think it’s been real helpful considering the workload I’m going to take on this year. I think it’s a great idea and I’m going to stick to it.”

Rodon is slated for another bullpen session Sunday.

“I’m not sure when I’ll get in a game,” he said. “We’ll see.”