Rodon looking for better results in season debut vs. Yankees

Carlos Rodon makes his first start of the season Wednesday, and he hopes it goes better than his minor league rehab starts leading up to his date with the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Rodon pitched one game for Class A Winston Salem and three for AAA Charlotte, pitching to an ERA of more than 10. While those outings are not unlike spring training where pitchers are working on particular things and generally not too concerned with results, Rodon was frank Tuesday about his mindset.

“It’s hard to say as a competitor that you’re ‘trying to get ready,’ ’’ Rodon said. “I’d like to give myself one start when I was rehabbing to get the stuff there and then you’re going to compete. All of those starts I was trying to compete. They just whipped my butt. That’s it.’’

Rodon says the biceps bursitis issue is behind him, and his velocity was in the mid 90s in those games, so that’s the main thing. The Sox’ first-round draft pick (third overall) in 2014 who takes an 18-16 record with a 3.90 ERA and 307 strikeouts over 304 1/3 career innings over 2015 and ’16 into the start was considered the team’s No. 2 starter going in and a foundation piece to their rebuild.

Carlos Rodon. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t classify it as that,’’ Rodon said. “I haven’t been here all year, so I can’t really put myself as a leader. I’m also one of the youngest guys (24). My goal is just to go out there and pitch like it’s another game. It’s just the first one that is here.’’

Spending time in Charlotte did give Rodon a taste of the Sox future.

“That was fun to watch,’’ he said. “I can’t say they’re young because they’re the same age I am. [Second baseman Yoan] Moncada is unbelievable, a good athlete, and there are some incredible arms down there, so I got to watch those guys a few times, too.’’

Just chill

Coming off a have dose of road travel, manager Rick Renteria saw Tuesday as a good day to allow his players to arrive at the ballpark later than usual (5 p.m.) for a 7:10 game.

“I don’t do it very often,’’ Renteria said, “but this was a unique moment in time for us. We’ve been on the road a lot, packing, unpacking every three or four days.’’

Renteria told his players to sleep in “and take advantage of this particular day.’’

Renteria, a tireless worker, heeded his own advice and arrived at the park around noon. He usually gets there at 10 for a night game.

Seeing is believing

Tim Anderson’s three-run homer in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss Monday to the Yankees put more attention on his eyeglasses, which he has had for a couple of weeks but hadn’t used in a game till Monday.

“Timmy just told us he wanted to get his eyes checked, so he did,’’ Renteria said. “He’s trying to get comfortable with them.’’

“I’ve been using them in [batting practice],’’ Anderson said Monday. “Trying to get used to them, and I’m going to continue to use them throughout the rest of the season.’’

This and that

Infielder Tyler Saladino, on the disabled list since May 27 with a nerve issue in his back, said he’s ready to go on a minor league rehab stint to Charlotte. That could begin next week when the Sox go on the road to Oakland and Denver.

*The Sox will likely announce the signings of Louisville right-handers Lincoln Henzman (fourth round of the draft) and Kade McClure (sixth) and TCU catcher Evan Skoug (seventh) Wednesday.