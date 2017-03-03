Rodon passes first bullpen with ‘flying colors’

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Carlos Rodon threw off a mound Friday for the first time this spring, and he will do it again Sunday, pitching coach Don Cooper said.

“He passed with flying colors,” Cooper said. “He’s starting to climb now.”

Cooper caused a bit of a stir when he said Rodon “had some arm stuff that was bothering him a little bit’’ last season, a disclosure that added insight to why Rodon is taking a slower approach to getty ready for the season.

“Part of it is he had some problems last year,’’ Cooper said. “We want to see if we can eliminate those problems, so we set up a little bit of a special schedule for him.’’

Carlos Rodon throws his first bullpen session of the spring Friday.

Rodon went on the disabled list on July 9 with a sprained wrist after he slipped in the dugout, but arm issues were never publicized. General manager Rick Hahn, talking after Cooper, said Rodon dealt with arm “fatigue” between starts, altered his routine, rested while on the DL and finished the season strong.

“That in itself never would have risen to the point of putting him on the DL,” Hahn said.

Fatigue or soreness that pitchers work through are not uncommon. Rodon has said he feels good this spring and the Sox have insisted all along he is healthy.

“Anything that was going on with the arm last season certainly didn’t rise to the level of what we would call injury or being hurt,” Hahn said.

Working through a 35-pitch bullpen session despite being under the weather would indicate Rodon is healthy. But he is behind everyone else. On Friday manager Rick Renteria suggested Rodon might not be ready for the first week because of his delayed schedule.

“We’re probably trying to handle him a little bit more based on his history with us last year,’’ Renteria said. “If we delay him a little bit, it doesn’t hurt us. It still puts us in a good position throughout the whole season. Right now we’re really happy where he’s at in terms of the scheduling.’’

Cooper said “if everything goes right from this moment until the end of spring training he should make his first start which is somewhere in the first five or six games.’’

Rodon, who was dealing with stomach issues, was unavailable for comment.

Abreu returns

Jose Abreu was in the lineup against the Padres Friday night, happy and relieved his two days of giving testimony in federal court in Miami behind him.

“I just hope the new kids who have this dream to play in the majors, they don’t have to pass through the whole journey that I had to pass,” said Abreu through an interpreter, after testifying in the trial of former agent Bartolo Hernandez and his trainer and friend Julio Estrada.

Hernandez and Estrada are accused of illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S. In court, Abreu said he ate a page of a fake passport on a flight to the U.S., fearing it would be discovered. That is one small part of what he went through to get to the U.S. And to bring his family.

“I’m just very glad to be here and that all of those problems are behind me,” Abreu said. “I feel happy.’’

Abreu called the entire ordeal a learning experience.

Said Hahn: “Ever since he’s been here, Jose has shown what a priority his family is to him. In the process of getting here he showed the amount of sacrifice he was willing to take to give his family a better life.”