Rodon strikes out 11 in four innings but runs out of ammo

This was Carlos Rodon at his best and worst, all wrapped up into 98 pitches and four innings of swings, misses and misses of his own above, below and around the strike zone.

The 24-year-old lefty, making his fifth start since coming off an upper biceps injury, showed why he has the potential to be a top of the rotation starter for years to come Tuesday at Wrigley Field. He also showed why he promises to be a heavy burden on bullpens for years to come if he doesn’t figure out a way to harness all that stuff.

To wit: Rodon gave up a double, walk and three-run homer to Willson Contreras in the first inning of the a game the Cubs led 6-2 in the eighth inning. He also struck out the side, fanning Kris Bryant, Ian Happ and Albert Almora Jr.

In the second, he loaded the bases with a double and two walks, including a five-pitch base on balls to pitcher John Lackey who has walked all of seven times in his 15-year career. Rodon also struck out Javier Baez, Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

Carlos Rodon delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXC108

In the Cubs third, Contreras and Happ singled to open the inning before Rodon got Almora on a short fly to right before striking out Baez and Addison Russell.

And in the fourth, Rodon stranded two runners by striking out the side. With a pitch count approaching 100, his day was done, with all but one of his outs recorded via the K.

Say this for Rodon: He joined some elite company by punching out 11 through four innings. Going back to 1974, he is one of eight starting pitchers to strike out 11 through four innings, joining Max Scherzer, Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb, Zack Greinke, Randy Johnson (twice) and Nolan Ryan.

That’s quite a list.

But still, throwing 58 strikes and 40 balls in a 98-pitch, four-inning outing isn’t championship-caliber pitching, which is what the Sox front office is striving to develop during their current rebuild.

Rodon’s line: Four innings, seven hits, four runs (earned), three walks, 11 strikeouts. His ERA is now 6.29 in five starts.

While he was in there, Rodon collected his first major league hit, a well-hit line double against John Lackey that bounced to the right-center field wall and scored the Sox only two runs in the second inning.