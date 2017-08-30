Rodon’s offseason routine will be different this year

MINNEAPOLIS – Carlos Rodon will kick back and unwind like everyone else when the season is over but the possible 2018 White Sox Opening Day starter will approach his offseason with a more focused and determined plan to avoid what happened to him this spring.

“It will be a little different,’’ Rodon said. “Add some more shoulder stuff, try to keep that shoulder more stable and get ready for the season. A little more throwing, just a few minor tweaks just to get ready and not let something like that slip up on me in the spring.’’

What slipped up on Rodon last spring was upper biceps bursitis which prevented him from missing all but one of his Cactus League starts and put him on the disabled list from Opening Day till June 28.

When he came off the DL, Rodon talked about staying in a better overall conditioning routine. He will also stay on top of the left shoulder.

“Preventative and strengthening,’’ he said. “Getting it right and keeping it right and staying on top of it.’’

Rodon said the shoulder “feels a lot better” and it seems to be improving as the season goes along.

“It’s feeling really good right now,’’ he said.

Rodon (2-5, 4.27 ERA) made his 11th start Saturday against the Tigers, in which he allowed five runs over five innings, halting a run of five straight starts with two runs or less allowed.

“Would have liked to have kept it going but that stuff happens,’’ he said. “It’s time to come back with some more motivation.’’

His next start is Saturday at home against the Rays.

Kopech named Southern League’s top pitcher

Right-hander Michael Kopech, the Sox’ top-rated pitching prospect, was named the Class AA Southern League’s Most Outstanding Pitcher. Kopech pitched to a 2.87 ERA for AA Birmingham and led the league in strikeouts (115), hits allowed (77) and batting average against (.184).

Kopech, 21, who came to the Sox in the Chris Sale trade, will make his third and final start for AAA Charlotte Friday.

In defense of Abreu

While Jose Abreu ranked tied for first in the American League in extra base hits with 66 and was second in total bases with 278 and was batting .418 through his last 17 games through Tuesday, manager Rick Renteria made a case for Abreu’s defense, which has never been Gold caliber, improving in the last month or two.

“It has picked up quite a bit, actually,” Renteria said. “His focus has always been there, I think he’s just taking it to a different level. He’s always taken pride in his defense.”

Bench coach Joe McEwing, who works with infielders, has been getting Abreu to be set before the pitch.

“He and Joe have had a lot of conversations about being ready for every pitch being made,” Renteria said, “assuming a ball and not reacting to a ball.”

This and that

Pitching coach Don Cooper will miss the entire series against the Twins with what Renteria described as a sinus issue.

*Nicky Delmonico (sprained right wrist) hit off a tee and is making good progress and will expand his workload, Renteria said.

