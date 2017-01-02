Roger Goodell: I’ll visit Patriots at home when I’m invited

HOUSTON — It was oh-so-junior-high.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that he’d attend a Patriots game — if he was asked — despite not having done so since penalizing the team and quarterback Tom Brady for “Deflategate.”

“If I’m invited back to Foxborough, I will come,” he said during his state of the league address Wednesday.

Later, in a statement, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Goodell is invited to open the season in New England if the Patriots win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions during a news conference during preparations for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game. (AP)

Goodell, who attended two-straight Falcons playoff games, claimed his relationship with the Patriots is “not awkward at all.”

