Roger Goodell: I’ll visit Patriots at home when I’m invited
HOUSTON — It was oh-so-junior-high.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that he’d attend a Patriots game — if he was asked — despite not having done so since penalizing the team and quarterback Tom Brady for “Deflategate.”
“If I’m invited back to Foxborough, I will come,” he said during his state of the league address Wednesday.
Later, in a statement, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Goodell is invited to open the season in New England if the Patriots win the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Goodell, who attended two-straight Falcons playoff games, claimed his relationship with the Patriots is “not awkward at all.”
Other issues addressed by the commissioner include:
- Vegas, baby. Goodell said the NFL had not yet decided whether Las Vegas would be an acceptable NFL home. The Raiders’ proposed move to the desert has been complicated by the departure of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson from a potential deal.Thursday night lives. The commissioner said Thursday night games featured fewer injuries and was “high-quality football” — the latter can certainly be debated — and won’t go away any time soon.
- Speed it up. The league is leaning toward reducing the number of commercial breaks per quarter — the standard is five — and could install other measures, such as a play clock after scores and before the ensuing kickoff, to speed up play.
- No political stance. Asked about President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order, Goodell simply said he was “singularly focused on the Super Bowl.”
- A return to Mexico City. The Raiders will be the “home” team against the Patriots at Estadio Azteca next season.
- Relocation. Goodell, whose league has allowed two teams to move in the last 13 months, called relocation “painful” and said the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles was “not the outcome we were hoping for.”