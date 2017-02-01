Rajon Rondo appears stuck to bench Monday

Looking for anything new on the Rajon Rondo situation?

Keep searching.

Coach Fred Hoiberg said Michael Carter-Williams will start at point guard Monday when the Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center. Jerian Grant will likely get the backup point guard minutes, which would keep Rondo stapled to the bench after he didn’t play at all in Saturday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and didn’t see the floor during the second half of the Bulls’ game Friday against Indiana.

Rondo met with general manager Gar Forman after Saturday’s game, and for the time being at least is approaching this situation professionally. On Monday, Rondo practiced and during the portion open to the media was seen shooting around, spending much of that time near Hoiberg, Grant, Isaiah Canaan and assistant coach Randy Brown.

Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo smiles during an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

“I’m really thankful for the way he has handled the situation,” Hoiberg said. “We’ll continue to monitor things and see how we go as a team. I’m sure the situation will be fluid. As of right now, he has handled everything with professionalism and been a good influence for the young guys.”

Regardless, it doesn’t look like Rondo will get much of a chance to be that influence on the floor.

Hoiberg said he would be “potentially” comfortable with using Rondo off the bench, though there hasn’t even been a conversation about that. And Hoiberg repeated what’s become something of a mantra during the latest soap opera.

“But again, he’s handled it great to this point,” Hoiberg said of Rondo. “I’m sure if it comes to that, he’d handle it well also.”

Hoiberg was asked about Rondo’s assertion that the coach said he’s playing slow basketball. Hoiberg said “I don’t know if I said that exactly.”

“It’s a situation where it is what it is right now guys. The decision was made,” Hoiberg said. “We’re going with it at this particular time. That’s not to say how it’ll be the rest of the season, but it’s just the way it is right now.”

Rondo’s benching also surprised one of his veteran teammates.

“I don’t even know what happened to tell you the truth,” Taj Gibson said. “I still don’t know what happened. I’m still waiting to see what’s happening.”

Gibson said he hadn’t “gotten any word yet” on why Rondo’s been benched, but is happy with how he’s handled it.

“Being a pro, yeah,” Gibson said. “I’ve been talking to him the last couple days, he’s still been putting in the same work. Coming in early, staying late, being positive. Like today, he’s been positive without a doubt.”



