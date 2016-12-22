Rondo says Bulls need to come together, stop making excuses

During his four stops in 10-plus NBA seasons, Rajon Rondo has developed a reputation.

Assist machine, All-Star, world champion. Loner, malcontent, uncoachable.

Some of those characterizations are fair, some might be overblown. But as the Bulls sputter through a 1-4 stretch, Rondo has stepped into the role as team leader.

Depending on whom you ask, what day and which way the wind is blowing, the Bulls’ struggles come down to shooting. Or chemistry. Or defense. Or predictable offensive sets.

“I dislike that when things go wrong, at times we seem like a team of excuses," Rajon Rondo said. "And that’s just not how you win at basketball." | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

The latter was alluded to by Dwyane Wade after the 107-97 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday, in which the Bulls’ offensive flow came to a near halt after a productive first quarter. But Rondo, who has been critical of past coaches and who just earlier this month received a one-game suspension for a confrontation with assistant coach Jim Boylen, didn’t want to hear about any issues with the game plan.

“It’s not the play-calling,” Rondo said. “I think it’s the excuses.

“I dislike that when things go wrong, at times we seem like a team of excuses. And that’s just not how you win at basketball.

“Players are the ones out on the court making the plays. That’s what it is. Everyone has to man up, look themselves in the mirror and find a way to make this team better.”

A pretty stark stance for a guy branded by some as a coach killer. Rondo, who claimed he and coach Fred Hoiberg are on the same page, said he doesn’t feel the need to go off script often. And Hoiberg conceded that his offense was too flat-footed against the Wizards.

“We do need more movement, there’s no doubt about that,” Hoiberg said. “In the fourth quarter, we were a lot more stagnant than we were in the other three.”

Hoiberg, who continues to stress that pacing and transition defense have been big problems this season, pointed out some positives in the loss.

In the first quarter, the Bulls were able to get stops and get run-outs on their way to a 33-22 lead. Even in the fourth, Hoiberg said, there were opportunities to be had when the Bulls made some defensive stops.

“When we did that, we got some good looks,” he said. “We executed a couple of plays, had some wide-open shots. We just didn’t knock them down. Had a couple plays at the rim that we just didn’t finish.”

Those misses led to the Bulls scrambling for offensive rebounds and breaking from their transition-defense principles, Hoiberg said. And against a speedy point guard like John Wall, that can spell -trouble.

The Wizards had eight fast-break points and outscored the Bulls 30-20 in the fourth quarter, the difference in the final margin.

“In my mind,” Hoiberg said, “that’s why we lost that game.”

As the Bulls arrived in Charlotte on Thursday to begin a short road trip — they play the Hornets on Friday and face the Spurs in San Antonio on Sunday — they are struggling to hit on all cylinders.

“We have to do the little things, the intangibles, to compete,” Rondo said. “Get back in transition in the fourth quarter. It starts with me. I can’t crash a lot. I’ve got to get back, get the defense set. So I’ll take a lot of the blame, figure it out, watch some more film and get this thing rolling.”

