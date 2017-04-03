Rondon decision on WBC participation looms for Cubs

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs should know by midweek whether their biggest potential World Baseball Classic concern will be an issue this spring.

That’s when Hector Rondon, the former closer and a big part of the Cubs’ late-inning setup crew, expects to decide whether he’ll accept the invitation to join Team Venezuela in the WBC for a potential second round of the tournament.

“Right now I feel good, but I have to get a couple innings in before I’ll know,” said Rondon before making his spring debut Saturday with a scoreless inning against the Dodgers. He gave up two hits, including a double, but got a double play and strikeout.

He said as long as he continues to feel good, he’ll represent his country in the tournament.

Hector Rondon pitches during last year's World Series.

Venezuela plays Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the first round of pool play against Puerto Rico, Italy and Mexico. The top two teams from the pool advance to the second round.

Rizzo on tap for Tuesday

All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to rejoin the spring lineup Tuesday against Team Italy of the WBC tournament after being sidelined since Thursday because of stiffness in his lower back.

It’s precautionary at this point, keeping him away from bus rides for road games Sunday and Monday.

Rizzo took batting practice Saturday and looked at full strength, hitting several balls over the right-field fence.

Money-Bald

The Cubs raised more than $50,000 for Maddon’s annual hair-buzzing “Respect Bald” event to benefit pediatric cancer research.

About $40,000 came from veteran players financially arm-twisting long-locked prospects Pierce Johnson and Taylor Davis into each getting their first short cuts in years.

“It’s too hard to say no with that kind of pot out there,” Johnson said. “I’m glad I could be a part of it.”