Rondon, Strop put injuries, reduced playoff roles behind them

MESA, Ariz. – The two most important late-inning pitchers in the Cubs’ 2015 playoff run had a right to wonder how much faith the team still had in them by the time last year’s World Series came to an end.

In fact, former closer Hector Rondon absorbed another shot barely a month later when the Cubs traded for Royals closer Wade Davis, bumping Rondon for the second time in four months back into a setup role.

“It was kind of weird,” Rondon said of his reaction to the Davis trade. “But at the same time I was happy because he’s a really good closer, too, and our bullpen’s going to be way better.”

And if that means Rondon – who had a 1.45 ERA and 62 saves from All-Star break 2014 until All-Star break 2016 – has to wait until next year to close again, well, “I have to take it,” he said.

Hector Rondon (left) and Pedro Strop (right) laugh with Aroldis Chapman before a game last summer.

“I don’t have anything to say on that. And I agree. They did it, and I have to take it for now.”

Both Rondon and Pedro Strop – the Cubs’ primary setup man the last three seasons – say they’re all about staying healthy this season after late-season injuries in 2016. That they’re looking forward to doing whatever asked to help win another championship. That they’re moving past whatever feelings they had about their lack of use at times in the postseason, and both say they’re healthy and happy heading into a new spring.

“I have a tremendous amount of trust for both of those guys,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s just a matter of utilizing them properly and keeping them healthy.”

The power of last fall’s historic, celebrated championship is hard to overstate on multiple levels.

One involves its power to smooth and soothe many of the emotional bumps and bruises that arose at the time when Maddon leaned so hard on closer Aroldis Chapman, especially in the final two games of the World Series, at the exclusion at times of others, even with big leads.

“When guys get injured in-season and you get to the moment where you’re trying to win a championship, you’ve got to put personal feelings aside on both sides of it,” Maddon said, “whether you’re managing it or playing it.”

When it comes to Rondon and Strop, two things seem certain as camp opens:

First, both fumed privately about getting relegated to the wings for much of the postseason, especially in the World Series, according to sources during the offseason.

Second, both remain major forces in the Cubs’ chances of closing out games, assuming good health, as the team eyes another deep postseason run, even in a bullpen that’s much deeper than at this time last year.

“It was a little difficult because I wasn’t doing that kind of role that I was for a couple years,” Strop said of the changes after returning in September from knee and groin injuries. “But it’s something that you’ve got to get used to and understand the situations and understand how deep our bullpen is and just go and fight whenever they ask you to.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal.”

He finished the season with a 2.85 ERA.

Rondon, who missed four weeks across two different stretches because of a triceps injury in August, echoed the sentiments.

“He’s the boss, and we talked already about that,” Rondon said of the World Series pitching decisions that left him on the bullpen bench the final three games. “He made the decisions, and he did it, and we won. That is the more important thing for us.

“I like to pitch every day, but when he puts me in I try to do my best. But if he doesn’t put me in, I don’t have to say anything,” said Rondon, who added he was at 100 percent strength by the postseason. “I’m that kind of guy that I’ll always be quiet. I don’t want to talk too much about some things. But I agree with what they did.”

Communication certainly matters. The relievers were told that Chapman was the only one in the bullpen with a set role in the postseason, that everybody else had to be ready at all times.

“Nobody was surprised,” Strop said.

In the end, they all claim a substantial part of baseball history, and championship rings. And embrace the favorite’s role to do it again.

Maddon, who called Rondon immediately after the Davis trade, said the injuries played the biggest part in his tenured setup guys’ change in roles last fall.

“I have nothing but trust,” he said. “When you get guys that good you want to use them all the time. Stropy’s injury was more just unfortunate. Ronnie’s might have just been because we used him a little bit too much.”