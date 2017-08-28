Rookie catcher Kevan Smith learns to handle young pitching staff

No young player wants to be berated after a mistake he knows might have been costly to his team.

“I know as a young player myself, the last thing I want is somebody criticizing you about what you did wrong,” White Sox rookie catcher Kevan Smith said. “You just feel worse.”

It’s something he keeps in mind in handling the many new young pitchers now part of the Sox stable.

And it is one more unusual dynamic in this tear-down-and-rebuild season for the Sox: rookie catchers learning how to handle the nuances of handling so many fellow rookies.

White Sox pitcher Derek Holland talks with catcher Kevan Smith against the Astros on Aug. 8, 2017.

| Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

“Omar [Narvaez] and I have been up here most of the season, so that has helped,’’ Smith said of himself and his fellow catcher. Between them they have caught 117 games this season.

But much of what their position is about takes place off the field—more specifically in the minds of their battery mates.

It’s about learning personalities, what can motivate a pitcher—and sometimes what can be detrimental to say in tense situations.

“With some of the older veterans, you can probably be tougher. But with the young guys, you try to support them, show them confidence, tell them they have the stuff to be up here,” Smith said.

Veteran catcher Geovany Soto hasn’t been in action this season because of elbow surgery. But he understands what Smith and Narvaez deal with as young receivers handling what now is a predominantly young staff.

“I didn’t go through what they are. I had veteran [pitchers] when I was coming up in their situation,” said Soto, the 2008 National League rookie of the year. “The toughest part as a catcher sometimes is knowing who’s out there, understanding and learning different personalities, knowing a pitcher on a personal level and what works for him—and that takes time.

“It’s not all about a pitcher’s ‘stuff’. It’s about relationships.”

Manager Rick Renteria understands that part of the catcher’s role.

“All of us have a different sense of each other’s personality. All of us have a different feel for how we want to attack the conversation. We know that time gives us experience, knowledge and wisdom through trial and error,” Renteria said.

“They’re living it now. The hope is that they’re able to do it as quickly as possible so that it doesn’t impact the potential outcome [in a game.]”

The pitchers and catchers have ongoing conversations with each other and with Renteria and the coaching staff about game plans and how to attack hitters.

The “getting to know each other’’ part is ongoing, too.

“Even a veteran catcher you might get—he hasn’t caught these guys. He has to learn these guys, too,’’ Renteria said. “The difference is the veteran catcher probably has a little less panic, where the younger catcher might be accelerated a little [in a situation] — ‘how do I get out of this.’

‘‘At times it’s just trial and error,” Renteria said. “If it didn’t work out, they’re going to come in and have conversations of ‘I should have done this or that.’ Those are the things that are just a part of what is to be.

‘‘Each has his quirks and challenges,’’ he said of relationships between young pitchers and catchers. ‘‘The biggest thing is to continue the conversations among them,’’ adding, “some of it just comes with experience.’’

Follow me on Twitter @ToniGinnetti.