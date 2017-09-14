Rookie Jen-Ho Tseng has rough debut, but Cubs rout Mets, focus on pen

Mission accomplished?

The Cubs sent basically a Class AAA battery to start against the Mets on Thursday night, and debuting pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng and his rookie catcher Taylor Davis lasted just three rough innings.

But the Mets are terrible so the Cubs won in another rout anyway, this time 14-6 — for 39 total runs in the three-game series.

And Tseng’s start was never about Tseng as much as it was about helping fix for the stretch drive what has ailed the Cubs’ bullpen since the All-Star break.

Jen-Ho Tseng gave up four earned runs, including home runs on back-to-back pitches in the third, in his three-inning, big-league debut.

“It is a concern; I can’t deny that. Absolutely,” manager Joe Maddon said of a bullpen that ranked among the worst in baseball since the break with both an ERA and a walk rate north of 5.00.

“It’s such a big part of this time of the year. It’s a big part of the playoffs.”

Maddon trusts so few of his relievers in high-leverage situations on the eve of a showdown series against the Cardinals that the Cubs chose to move lefty Mike Montgomery back to the bullpen instead of starting him Thursday.

He pitched two innings of scoreless relief and got the win when the Cubs pounded the Mets for five runs in the fourth (and five more in the sixth).

Meanwhile, Maddon also quietly had “The Talk” with closer Wade Davis this week, and the Cubs’ All-Star is now on call for the first time this year to be ready to work more than an inning at a time if necessary the rest of the way.

“He’s aware. He’s on board,” Maddon said. “But I’m trying to avoid that as long as we possibly can.”

Maddon plans to continue to lean on right-handers Carl Edwards Jr. and Pedro Strop, and lefties Brian Duensing and Montgomery to hold leads.

Everybody else in the bullpen is basically auditioning at this point for greater responsibility and playoff roles, assuming the Cubs hold enough leads to close out the division.

Arrieta and Russell updates

Frontline starter Jake Arrieta, who has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since Sept. 4, tested the right leg from a mound Thursday for the first time since the injury in an abbreviated bullpen session.

He reported feeling good Thursday, and if he checks out well Friday morning, he’ll be scheduled for a more vigorous, full-speed session over the weekend.

The club is keeping several options open for a potential next step after that, from having him pitch a short simulated game or do another bullpen session – with an eye toward a possible return to the rotation during next week’s four-game Brewers series.

Shortstop Addison Russell, who ruptured the plantar fascia ligament in his right foot two weeks ago, is pain-free and could be activated for at least bench duty in the next few days.

He hasn’t played since Aug. 2, and a start – either at short or second base – could be closer to a week away.

Hurricane relief

Proceeds from Saturday’s 50-50 raffle at Wrigley Field will go to the American Red Cross to help hurricane victims in Florida, the Cubs announced Thursday.

Maddon’s “Respect 90” foundation also is cutting a check for $25,000 for relief efforts, and his restaurant partners in Tampa are working through the Salvation Army for two days this week to prepare and serve meals to victims.

