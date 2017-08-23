Rory McIlroy explains what it’s like to play golf with President Trump

Rory McIlroy described what it's like to play a round of golf with President Donald Trump. | Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to play a round of golf with the president?

Rory McIlroy played golf with President Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida earlier this year. In a recent interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell, McIlroy described what it was like to play golf with Trump. He said that the two “didn’t talk politics,” and that he “enjoyed his time” playing with Trump.

“To go there and soak in the entire environment, it’s pretty incredible especially if you haven’t been exposed to it before — playing with the President of the United States and just being around him,” McIlroy said. “If you look in the trees, there’s a sharp shooter and it’s just incredible.”

McIlroy also said Trump joked with him, saying, “this is the safest you’ll ever feel playing golf with me.”

Watch the full segment below:

“He said to me, ‘Rory, this is the safest you’ll ever feel playing golf with me,’ it was a cool experience,” McIlroy on playing with POTUS pic.twitter.com/9NM8n4MJ8J — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 23, 2017

McIlroy received backlash for playing golf with Trump earlier this year.

McIlroy said he was “shocked” by people’s responses to him playing with Trump because for him, he was just playing golf with the President of the United States.

“I get the divisive rhetoric and everything that was said. It’s a tough place to be in, it’s a tough position,” McIlroy told USA Today. “But again, I was just doing what I felt was respectful and the President of the United States phones you up and wants to play golf with you,you know, I wasn’t going to say, ‘No.'”