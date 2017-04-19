Roster decision looms as Cubs prepare for three-city road trip

Three weeks after the Cubs kicked the can down the road on the Tommy La Stella-or-Matt Szczur conundrum, it looks like the can’s about to kick back – probably by the time the Cubs open their upcoming road trip Friday in Cincinnati.

The Cubs face a roster decision in the next few days with La Stella, the backup infielder, returning from bereavement leave (after the death of his grandmother).

They expect to keep the extra pitcher they added to the bullpen when La Stella took leave Monday. So barring an injury that would mean waiving — or trading — outfielder Matt Szczur, the versatile outfielder, who’s out of minor-league options, or optioning La Stella to the minors.

“It is a tough decision. It’s a really difficult decision,” manager Joe Maddon said. “You’re trying to weight the potentialities of losing a player that you’d like to keep or exercising the rules that are in place and optioning a guy out and keeping the other guy.”

Matt Szczur

The last time the Cubs optioned La Stella, last summer, he went AWOL for three weeks and had to be coaxed back to work by several club officials, including the team psychologist.

That history is not expected to influence any decision made this time around.

In the final days of spring training, the Cubs tabled the La Stella-Szczur decision by having reliever Brian Duensing open on the disabled list because of back spasms that sidelined him earlier in camp.

“We’ve had a lot of internal discussions about it,” Maddon said of talks with front office bosses Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer. “We’ll see how it all plays out, but we still haven’t concluded yet.”

Rotation gyration

The Cubs are using Thursday’s scheduled off day to return the rotation to its original order, flip-flopping Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta for the start of the Reds series.

Lester moves up to Friday’s series opener, with Arrieta moving back to Saturday.

That also puts Lester into the following series against the Pirates (against whom he has a 2.35 ERA in nine career starts).

Arrieta then would open the series after that, in Boston – where the last time he pitched there (2014), he took a perfect game into the fifth and no-hitter two outs deep into the eighth.

Maddon said Lester missing a chance to start against the Red Sox for the first time since leaving his original team in 2014 was a non-issue.