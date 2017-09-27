Rotation trepidation for Cubs heading into playoffs this time around

ST. LOUIS – Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta’s hamstring still bothers him enough that he said he can’t drive off his leg as well as usual and has had to adjust his delivery.

Opening Day starter Jon Lester pitched well in his last start but has only one more left, Saturday, to back it up and show he’s not the pitcher who struggled in four starts since coming off the disabled list before that.

As the Cubs start thinking about their Oct. 6 playoff opener in Washington against Nationals ace Max Scherzer, a rotation that a year ago was the best in baseball is the biggest cause for concern this time around.

“You have your ideas,” said manager Joe Maddon, who in recent days included Kyle Hendricks – Thursday’s starter – into the mix for a Game 1 or 2 start. “You saw Jonny Lester pitch better. You saw Jake last night and where he’s at physically right now. You’ve got Lackey [who pitched well Wednesday].”

Licking his chops for a shot at the Nationals in the playoffs? John Lackey has a 3.67 ERA in 13 starts since the All-Star break.

Arrieta has one more start, Sunday on a limited pitch count, before decisions are made.

“There’s a lot to consider,” Maddon said.

Wilson’s pain in the neck

Left-hander Justin Wilson, who was unceremoniously pulled from the eighth inning of a one-run game Tuesday after a walk and 2-0 start to the next batter, had dealt with a stiff neck in recent days after sleeping on it wrong, he said Wednesday.

“It’s a little annoying, but nothing I can’t deal with,” said Wilson, who downplayed its effect on his performance and said he won’t use it as an excuse.

What’s certain is that after struggling in all but a few appearances since being acquired in a trade from Detroit in July, Wilson has precious few days left in the regular season to build enough trust to earn important work in the postseason.

“Listen, if he goes out there, just throw consistent strikes,” Maddon said. “It’s not that every pitch is going to be a strike, but if he misses a little bit wide with one or two that he can come back in the zone and make his own adjustments.”

Wilson: “Today’s a new day.”

Almora sore a day later

The day after leaving Tuesday’s game with a badly bruised right shoulder after crashing into the wall, center fielder Albert Almora Jr. said the soreness spread overnight but that he felt lucky and was optimistic he’d be ready for full duty in the playoffs.

“I’ve got pain. I’ve got pain everywhere,” he said. “But I’ve still got a smile on my face.”

Almora is expected to be sidelined for at least the next few days as he works through the soreness and recovers enough to throw and hit.

“That would be the responsible thing, but know myself the way I am, if I’m given the OK to go, I want to be out there,” said club’s best defensive center fielder. “The smart thing to do right now is be 100 percent. Obviously, I want to be healthy for the long run, but the competitor in me is wanting to be out there to produce and to help.

“Right now I just want to see how good I feel in the next couple hours.”

