Row the boat: ESPN to produce series on Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck

New University of Minnesota football coach for the NCAA Golden Gophers addresses the media after he was introduced during a news conference Jan.7, 2017, in Minneapolis. | Jim Mone/AP

ESPN will produce a four-part series on Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck as he begins his first-year at the Big Ten school.

The ever-enthusiastic Fleck, entered the national consciousness last season with his infectious personality and “Row the Boat” mantra as he led Western Michigan to an undefeated regular season and Cotton Bowl berth.

“BEING P.J. Fleck,” following the coach in his day-to-day life, will premiere at 8 p.m. August 2 on ESPNU. The network will air new episodes on the next three Wednesdays.

“To no surprise, P.J. is all heart, all the time… no matter what he is doing, no matter what time of day,” said co-executive producer Bo Mattingly. “Throughout the filming, which continues for a few more weeks, we capture his personality, passion and drive with his family, team and others he interacts with in various situations.”

The 36-year-old Fleck spent four seasons as coach at WMU. From 2007-08, he was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Northern Illinois, his alma mater. He also played wide receiver two seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (2004-05).