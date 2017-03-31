Rymer Liriano, Giovanni Soto clear waivers, outrighted to AAA

Left-hander Giovanni Soto and outfielder Rymer Liriano cleared waivers and were outrighted to AAA Charlotte as the White Sox create room on the 40-man roster in advance of Opening Day.

Soto and Liriano were not expected to make the Opening Day roster. The moves allows the Sox to purchase the contracts of catcher Geovany Soto, right-hander Anthony Swarzak and outfielder Cody Asche, who were non-roster invitees to spring training and are expected to open the season with the Sox.

In othe news, the Sox said that James Shields, who had been scheduled to pitch in the team’s exhibition against the Brewers in Milwaukee Friday night, will throw on the side instead. Minor leaguer Gregory Infante will start in Shields’ place. Shields is slated to start the Sox’ second game Wednesday against the Tigers.

Opening Day is Monday (3:10, CSN), with Sox lefty Jose Quintana opposing Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yoan Moncada is congratulated by Rymer Liriano after hitting a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

The Sox play the Brewers at 7:05 Friday (890-AM) and Saturday at 1:10 (CSN) in exhibitions at Miller Park. Derek Holland is scheduled to start Saturday.

Here is the Sox lineup tonight in Milwaukee: Saladino 2b, Anderson ss, Cabrera lf, Abreu 1b, Frazier 3b, Asche dh, Garcia rf, Soto c, May cf, Infante p