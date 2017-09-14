Ryan Sandberg reveals new hair after restoration treatment

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg looks like a new man. The former Cubs star has followed the lead of some other notable Chicago sports figures and has a fresh hairdo care of Restore.

Sandberg revealed his fuller locks Thursday on the “WGN Morning News” show.

“I was approached by Restore as a possible candidate,” Sandberg told WGN. “I went on with a consultation, I was impressed, and I said, ‘You know what, I’m all in, let’s do it.'”

Sandberg joins former Bears great Brian Urlacher, former Blackhawks great Eddie Olczyk and anthem singer Jim Cornelison as Restore clients.

Welcome to the #RESTORE movement, Ryne Sandberg! All our crew was missing before we had a baseball great. Looks good my man @restore pic.twitter.com/is5t9EjNXi — Brian Urlacher (@BUrlacher54) September 14, 2017

“Just having the longer hair to style like I did back in the playing days, takes me back a little bit,” Sandberg said. “It feels good.”